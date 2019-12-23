Subscribe

Beast Mode returns? Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks on verge of reunion

TIM BOOTH
ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 23, 2019, 10:23AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch, coach Pete Carroll said during his radio show on Monday.

Carroll said Lynch is flying to Seattle and will undergo a physical later Monday. Seattle is in desperate need of running backs after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona.

“He’ll be flying in here this morning and we’re going to give him a really good chance of coming back and playing for us,” Carroll said on KIRO-AM.

Carroll said reports are that Lynch is in good shape, but whether Seattle signs him will depend on the physical.

Lynch has not played in more than a year. His last game was Week 6 of last season before a core injury ended his season. Lynch spent parts of six seasons with the Seahawks and rushed for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns in the regular season during his time in Seattle.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine