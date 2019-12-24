Raiders getting healthy ahead of key game

ALAMEDA — Josh Jacobs could face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Monday. Trayvon Mullen too, even after the scary sequence of the rookie corner leaving on a stretcher in a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Same goes for slot corner Lamarcus Joyner, who left the Chargers game with a calf injury. Left guard Richie Incognito, who missed the game with an ankle injury, is questionable potentially available.

None of these things are a certainty, but it was a fairly encouraging initial report from Gruden at his weekly press conference as the Raiders visit the Denver Broncos Sunday in a game which could have postseason ramifications.

Chances are, the the Raiders will go in to the game thinking they’ve got a chance. Without getting into every permutation, there’s a way they wouldn’t — but all it would take is for New England (12-3) to beat Miami (3-12) for the Raiders’ hopes to be alive despite a 7-8 record.

Then three things need to happen to give the Raiders’ the No. 6 seed with an 8-8 record — Houston (10-5) beating Tennessee (8-8), Baltimore (13-2) beating Pittsburgh (8-7) and Indianapolis (7-8) beating Jacksonville (5-10). Those games will all be going on simultaneously with the Raiders-Broncos game at 1:25 p.m.

Regardless, Gruden doesn’t plan on basing decisions on who plays and who doesn’t based on the possibility of making the postseason.

“We’re going to play the best players that we have available and try to win the game,” Gruden said “We don’t have enough bodies to rest players. We’re going to try and win the game in spite of the circumstances.”

Jacobs sat out the Chargers game after a shoulder injury (he says it’s fractured) got worse after playing against Jacksonville. He has missed two of the past three games.

DeAndre Washington (23 carries, 85 yards) stepped up in his absence, as did Jalen Richard, who had five carries for 11 yards but also a clutch 10-yard catch on fourth-and-2 after returning from an ankle injury earlier in the game.

Mullen, who was injured in a collision with teammate Curtis Riley, left on a cervical board and was strapped in, similar to former Raider Gareon Conley in Week 1 against the Broncos. Conley played the next week. Mullen might too.

“Got really good news on Trayvon Mullen,” Gruden said. “There’s a chance he could play this week.”

Denzelle Good filled in capably for Incognito, who was at the facility last week, occasionally wearing a protective boot but always under his own power and without a serious limp.

Gruden promises to be wearing blinders on the final Sunday of the regular-season with regard to other results.

“You can’t control what’s going on. We’ve got a lot of young players playing,” Gruden said. “We’ve been saying that from the beginning . . . if we can get some help, that will be great. It would be awesome.”

Compton’s big day

In his second game as a fulltime linebacker in place of Tahir Whitehead, Will Compton had a team-high 12 tackles — seven more than anyone else — and made an even bigger impression with Gruden with his on-field presence.

“I went out there on the field to check on one of our players and he got on my case for not smiling, not having a good time,” Gruden said. “He’s a weird dude, man. He loves football. That’s why he fits in here. But he’s really made some plays and made an impact at a position where we really needed him.”