Karma with a kick: Feelgood sports stories of 2019

Karma had a career year in 2019.

She draped a green jacket on Tiger Woods, handed soccer’s World Cup to a tough-as-nails U.S. Women’s National Team, shipped the NBA’s Larry O’Brien Trophy to a cool-as-they-come rookie coach and players from the Great White North, righted a wrong that happened a quarter-mile from the finish line at the Kentucky Derby, and turned a baseball tribute to a fallen teammate into something truly unforgettable.

So if sports didn’t make you smile at least once in the last 12 months, well, that’s probably on you. Here are the top five feel-good stories of 2019 (and one honorable mention):

Fourteen years after his last Masters win and 11 years after his last major, after fighting through chronic back problems, multiple surgeries, a bout with painkillers and long after just about everybody had written him off, Woods claimed his fifth green jacket in April.

“It’s overwhelming, just because of what’s transpired,” he said afterward. “It’s unreal for me to experience this.”

His win was called the “greatest comeback in sports,” “the feel-good story of the century” and some pundits predicted that people would forever remember where they were when Woods walked off the 18th at Augusta National.

But it might not even have been the most karmic moment in golf in 2019.

(Honorable mention) At the Phoenix Open in late January, PGA Tour pro Gary Woodland helped Amy Bockerstette, a community college golfer with Down Syndrome, finish off one of the most heart-warming pars golf has ever seen. At the U.S. Open in June, he borrowed her mantra — “I’ve got this” — en route to the biggest win of his career.

Playing with Woodland in front of a big practice-day crowd at the famed 16th hole, Bockerstette sensed he was more nervous than she was. So before each shot, she put Woodland at ease with the words she repeats when tackling life’s other challenges: “I’ve got this.”

Five months later, with Woodland leading the U.S. Open after three rounds, Bockerstette did it again. He’d held the 54-hole lead at a PGA Tour event seven times before and failed to seal the deal. Woodland said Bockerstette’s tweet the night before the final round helped make a difference this time.

“Amy told me a million times when we were on that hole, ‘I’ve got this, I’ve got this,’” Woodland recalled after his win at Pebble Beach. “And I told myself that a million times today, ‘I’ve got this.’”

The U.S. National Women’s Team hardly needed reassuring. If anything, captain Megan Rapinoe and her teammates were deemed too brash as they gallivanted across France in pursuit of their third World Cup — and second in a row. Along the way, they sparred with President Trump over politics and highlighted a gender-discrimination lawsuit against their own federation in a fight for recognition and equal pay.

They scored 13 goals against lowly Thailand in a group-stage match and caught flak for celebrating too much. They responded by celebrating subsequent tallies with snarky golf claps and tea-time toasts, remaining ruthless until the final whistle in a 2-0 championship-game win over the Netherlands. That’s what happens when you send women to do a job that the better-paid men’s national team has never come close to completing.