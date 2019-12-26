Flood’s sacrifice 50 years ago led to megamillions today

On Christmas Eve 1969, a letter was composed to Major League Baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn. It read in part: “After twelve years in the Major Leagues, I do not feel that I am a piece of property to be bought or sold irrespective of my wishes. I believe I have the right to consider offers from other teams before making any decisions.”

Upon signing the largest contract for a pitcher in baseball history this month, $324 million for nine years, Gerrit Cole referenced the author of the 50-year-old memo.

“Challenging the reserve clause was one of the first steppingstones to ultimately the system we have today, which I believe brings out the most … genuine competitiveness that we have in baseball,” the New York Yankees’ newest superstar said. “There’s many different stories to be told by every baseball season. And the best stories are always told because there’s competitiveness, and Curt was instrumental in getting the ball rolling.”

Curt was Curt Flood, the St. Louis Cardinals’ All-Star center fielder at the time who in that letter demanded baseball rescind its century-old rule — the reserve clause — that bound every player to the team for which he played even after his contract expired. The epistle is catalogued in the National Archives.

Where Flood, who died 23 years ago next month after a 15-season major league career that dwindled in 1971 after just 13 games in a Washington Senators uniform, should be recollected is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. And the hall of fame for football, basketball and any other professional sport in which athletic labor is now free to seek what it couldn’t half a century ago: its own place of employment for remuneration of its negotiation, just like you or me.

Never before was Flood’s contribution to what Cole alluded — what we know of now as free agency — more pronounced in the sport in which he starred than in the past few weeks. In the few days before Cole signed his record contract, all-star third baseman and postseason hero Anthony Rendon left Washington for a $245 million with the Los Angeles Angels over seven years. The Nationals’ World Series MVP, pitcher Stephen Strasburg, signed for the same terms to stay in D.C. And Marvin Miller, who took over the players’ union in 1966 and two years after Flood demanded his freedom led players in work stoppages that eventually broke the reserve clause, was elected posthumously to the Hall of Fame.

Let there be no mistake: There wouldn’t be as powerful and wealthy a sports agent like Scott Boras — who earned $50 million in recent weeks for representing Cole, Rendon, Strasburg and others — without Flood, who was among the first generational wave of black players after Jackie Robinson reintegrated what since the late 1880s was a white-only game.

Baseball players wouldn’t average more than $4 million in annual salary without Flood. And Miller wouldn’t be memorialized, finally, in the game’s shrine, though it was against his desire, without Flood.

I championed Flood for such recognition once before. But now it is clear his omission from the hall isn’t a mere oversight. It is an invalidation of the historical representation of the hall. It cannot be complete without him.