Analysis: What has sparked Warriors' recent successes?

Let’s establish this from the gun: the tank is still on.

Yes, the Warriors — despite having won three straight games, including an impressive, improbable, and downright cathartic win over the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day — are still going to select a player early in the 2020 NBA Draft.

But these young Dubs are no longer a pain to watch. In fact, they’re pretty fun.

The Dubs’ talent level is still lacking, but Golden State’s coaches and players have come together to make something worthwhile. Golden State serving as a reminder that tanking is a product of circumstance, not a state of mind.

Don’t call it a turnaround or the start of something big — even though the Warriors are only 6½ games back of the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference standings — but the Dubs’ nice little run is impressive enough to deserve some scrutiny.

So why is Golden State playing better ball?

Well.

Steve Kerr is an elite coach

This is the big one.

Kerr was at the helm of one of the great dynasties in modern professional sports. His offensive system helped revolutionize the NBA — for better or for worse. His defensive systems are just as important. He’s been named the NBA’s Coach of the Year twice before.

But this season might be his best coaching job yet.

The Warriors have won only a quarter of their games this season and they do have notable players in D’Angelo Russell and Draymond Green, but there have been few — if any — games where they have equal or more talent than their opponents.

This is a team filled with castoffs, two-way players, rookies and one-trick ponies.

And yet every time that talent gap isn’t laughable, they seem to come out on top.

That’s not luck. That’s good coaching.

Kerr is squeezing blood from a stone this season by coaching every game like it’s Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

You saw this in the Christmas Day win over the Rockets, when assistant Jarron Collins’ defensive game plan called for double-teaming James Harden when he crossed half-court, knowing that Harden wouldn’t burn Golden State by making cuts after passing the ball and that his Rockets teammates — Russell Westbrook, specifically — wouldn’t be able to capitalize on the 4-on-3 opportunity.

Those are playoff tactics, not regular-season ones. A lesser coach wouldn’t be putting in so much effort amid a tight calendar in a lost season. A lesser coach wouldn’t empower his staff to think of such radical measures. A lesser coach wouldn’t be implementing them.

The Warriors coaches are throwing the kitchen sink at every game - giving just as much effort as their young players. It’s wonderfully admirable.

And on the macro level, you can see the incremental improvements that the team is making — the evidence of all the behind-the-scenes work they’re doing. Those signs of progress will likely only be truly appreciated in the years to come for those who remain with the team, but they’re evident.

Camaraderie is high. The defense — once on pace to be the worst in NBA history — is improving. Green is buying into being a coach, not just the emotional heartbeat of the team. Russell is buying into playing the game the Warriors’ way. The Warriors way is adapting to bring out the best of his skill set.