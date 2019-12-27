Subscribe

Fall 2019 All-League selections: Golf, tennis, cross country

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 26, 2019, 8:21PM
Updated 8 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

GIRLS TENNIS

North Bay League Oak Division

Player of the year

Sophia Nguyen, junior, Maria Carrillo

First team, singles

Mia Bittner, senior, Maria Carrillo

Isabella Bruner, senior, Cardinal Newman

Teresa Liang, junior, Maria Carrillo

Ana Whitehorn, senior, Analy

Vaska Wysocki, sophomore, Maria Carrillo

Second team, singles

Kelsea Braga, junior, Analy

Madeline Chu, sophomore, Santa Rosa

Bella Fogal, senior, Windsor

Katrina Swenson, junior, Cardinal Newman

First team, doubles

Aurora Lee, sophomore, Maria Carrillo; Colleen Morris, freshman, Maria Carrillo

Kayla Nguyen, freshman, Maria Carrillo; Suzy Shin, senior, Maria Carrillo

Alyssa Natale, senior, Maria Carrillo; Ally Ostheimer, junior, Maria Carrillo

Second team, doubles

Emi Baumgardner, sophomore, Analy; Savannah Hankins, sophomore, Analy

Elizabeth Hale, junior, Cardinal Newman; Audrey Seymour, senior, Cardinal Newman

Shruti Pillai, freshman, Maria Carrillo; Riya Ramakrishnan, freshman, Maria Carrillo

Carla Deng, freshman, Maria Carrillo; Ella Pierce, junior, Maria Carrillo

Emily Mounts, junior, Windsor; Hannie Walton, junior, Windsor

North Bay League Redwood Division

Player of the year

Julie Phan, junior, Rancho Cotate

First team, singles

Emma Dolan, junior, Ukiah

Shelby Goebel, senior, Rancho Cotate

Ella Kinderman, senior, El Molino

Sophia Pickering, junior, Healdsburg

Lia Xerogeanes, junior, Ukiah

Second team, singles

Sarah Bedoka, senior, Rancho Cotate

Trix Holstine, sophomore, Ukiah

Isabel Pacheco, senior, Healdsburg

Payton Tamayo, senior, El Molino

First team, doubles

Abigail Appleton, senior, Rancho Cotate; Emmy Avila, senior, Rancho Cotate

Samantha Oate, senior, Healdsburg; Alondra Ruiz, senior, Healdsburg

Second team, doubles

Jalissa Acker, senior, Rancho Cotate; Tule Striplen, sophomore, Rancho Cotate

Kathy Fuentes, junior, El Molino; Katie Holdren, junior, El Molino

Sydney McQueary, senior, Ukiah; Ella Nelson, senior, Ukiah

GIRLS GOLF

North Bay League Oak Division

Player of the year

Shea Lee, junior, Maria Carrillo

First team

Emily Davis, senior, Santa Rosa

Lauren Gramm, junior, Analy

Isay Liwanag, junior, Rancho Cotate

Momo McKamey, junior, Santa Rosa

Miah Nelson, junior, Ukiah

Emma Tierce, senior, Ukiah

North Bay League Redwood Division

Player of the year

Abby Leighton, junior, Cardinal Newman

First team

Lillie Dayton, freshman, Cardinal Newman

Tori Leighton, sophomore, Cardinal Newman

Ciarah Michalik, senior, Montgomery

Sam Simpkins, freshman, Cardinal Newman

Gabby Sinatra, freshman, Cardinal Newman

Alana Stadum, junior, Windsor

CROSS COUNTRY

North Bay League Oak Division

Girls

First team

Ashley Busienei, Maria Carrillo, sophomore

Maria Briceno, Montgomery, senior

Avery Damron, Maria Carrillo, senior

Avery Hedden, Maria Carrillo, freshman

Jasmin Hirth, Maria Carrillo, senior

Olivia House, Santa Rosa, sophomore

Nicole Morris, Maria Carrillo, junior

Second team

Emilie Cates, Santa Rosa, junior

Lola Cook, Santa Rosa, sophomore

Tara Elsa, Santa Rosa, sophomore

Paulina Luna, Piner, freshman

Elisa Quintero, Piner, sophomore

Miriam Sevilla, Piner, sophomore

Rebekah Taylor, Maria Carrillo, freshman

Third team

Jasmime Alapa, Santa Rosa, sophomore

Kristianna Johnson, Piner, sophomore

Lael Joseph, Santa Rosa, junior

Miriam Landau-Camarillo, Montgomery, freshman

Vivien Mattice, Maria Carrillo, sophomore

Luisa Mezey, Piner, sophomore

Kianna Ruffin, Ukiah, sophomore

Boys

First team

Omar Alvarez-Hernandez, Maria Carrillo, senior

Pierce Kapustka, Maria Carrillo, senior

Andrew McKamey, Santa Rosa, junior

Patrick Philip, Maria Carrillo, senior

Rory Smail, Maria Carrillo, senior

Colton Swinth, Maria Carrillo, senior

Jack Vanden Heuvel, Healdsburg, junior

Second team

Jacob Donohue, Maria Carrillo, sophomore

Andrew Engel, Santa Rosa, senior

Jimy Garcia, Piner, sophomore

Jared Hayes, Piner, freshman

Dylan Phipps, Santa Rosa, sophomore

Tyler Tran, Piner, sophomore

Noe Vieyra, Maria Carrillo, sophomore

Third team

Jeremiah Cano, Piner, senior

Nathan Cook, Santa Rosa, senior

Hayden Dalsing, Montgomery, junior

Kyle Fleisher, Santa Rosa, senior

Nathan Gibson, Ukiah, freshman

Steven Grams, Santa Rosa, junior

Dylan Mooney, Santa Rosa, sophomore

North Bay League Redwood Division

Girls

First team

Jeanne Broome, El Molino, junior

Lilja Chung, Windsor, sophomore

Carolina Dawson, Analy, sophomore

Nataleigh Johnson, Windsor, junior

Madison Monroe, Rancho Cotate, junior

Jennifer Orozco, Analy, freshman

Madeline Windsor, Analy, senior

Second team

Madelyn Christensen, Analy, sophomore

Sienna Fassett, El Molino, freshman

Nyema Mitchell, Rancho Cotate, junior

Natalie Nava, Rancho Cotate, sophomore

Jayda Pignataro, Windsor, senior

Ava Smith, Windsor, senior

Prissilla Tucker, Windsor, sophomore

Boys

First team

Kazuki Hillberg, El Molino, sophomore

Hunter Larson, Windsor, senior

Landon McAlister, Windsor, junior

Harim Perez, Elsie Allen, junior

Mario Prado, Cardinal Newman, junior

Dustin Smith, Windsor, sophomore

Joey Thompson, Analy, sophomore

Second team

Nikolas Brandt, Analy, junior

Max Gallo, Cardinal Newman, junior

Braulio Juarez-Rico, Analy, sophomore

Kevin Manni, Windsor, sophomore

Jonnie Medina, Rancho Cotate, junior

Tallen Theiss, Windsor, sophomore

Steven Vail, Windsor, senior

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine