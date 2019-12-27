Fall 2019 All-League selections: Golf, tennis, cross country
GIRLS TENNIS
North Bay League Oak Division
Player of the year
Sophia Nguyen, junior, Maria Carrillo
First team, singles
Mia Bittner, senior, Maria Carrillo
Isabella Bruner, senior, Cardinal Newman
Teresa Liang, junior, Maria Carrillo
Ana Whitehorn, senior, Analy
Vaska Wysocki, sophomore, Maria Carrillo
Second team, singles
Kelsea Braga, junior, Analy
Madeline Chu, sophomore, Santa Rosa
Bella Fogal, senior, Windsor
Katrina Swenson, junior, Cardinal Newman
First team, doubles
Aurora Lee, sophomore, Maria Carrillo; Colleen Morris, freshman, Maria Carrillo
Kayla Nguyen, freshman, Maria Carrillo; Suzy Shin, senior, Maria Carrillo
Alyssa Natale, senior, Maria Carrillo; Ally Ostheimer, junior, Maria Carrillo
Second team, doubles
Emi Baumgardner, sophomore, Analy; Savannah Hankins, sophomore, Analy
Elizabeth Hale, junior, Cardinal Newman; Audrey Seymour, senior, Cardinal Newman
Shruti Pillai, freshman, Maria Carrillo; Riya Ramakrishnan, freshman, Maria Carrillo
Carla Deng, freshman, Maria Carrillo; Ella Pierce, junior, Maria Carrillo
Emily Mounts, junior, Windsor; Hannie Walton, junior, Windsor
North Bay League Redwood Division
Player of the year
Julie Phan, junior, Rancho Cotate
First team, singles
Emma Dolan, junior, Ukiah
Shelby Goebel, senior, Rancho Cotate
Ella Kinderman, senior, El Molino
Sophia Pickering, junior, Healdsburg
Lia Xerogeanes, junior, Ukiah
Second team, singles
Sarah Bedoka, senior, Rancho Cotate
Trix Holstine, sophomore, Ukiah
Isabel Pacheco, senior, Healdsburg
Payton Tamayo, senior, El Molino
First team, doubles
Abigail Appleton, senior, Rancho Cotate; Emmy Avila, senior, Rancho Cotate
Samantha Oate, senior, Healdsburg; Alondra Ruiz, senior, Healdsburg
Second team, doubles
Jalissa Acker, senior, Rancho Cotate; Tule Striplen, sophomore, Rancho Cotate
Kathy Fuentes, junior, El Molino; Katie Holdren, junior, El Molino
Sydney McQueary, senior, Ukiah; Ella Nelson, senior, Ukiah
GIRLS GOLF
North Bay League Oak Division
Player of the year
Shea Lee, junior, Maria Carrillo
First team
Emily Davis, senior, Santa Rosa
Lauren Gramm, junior, Analy
Isay Liwanag, junior, Rancho Cotate
Momo McKamey, junior, Santa Rosa
Miah Nelson, junior, Ukiah
Emma Tierce, senior, Ukiah
North Bay League Redwood Division
Player of the year
Abby Leighton, junior, Cardinal Newman
First team
Lillie Dayton, freshman, Cardinal Newman
Tori Leighton, sophomore, Cardinal Newman
Ciarah Michalik, senior, Montgomery
Sam Simpkins, freshman, Cardinal Newman
Gabby Sinatra, freshman, Cardinal Newman
Alana Stadum, junior, Windsor
CROSS COUNTRY
North Bay League Oak Division
Girls
First team
Ashley Busienei, Maria Carrillo, sophomore
Maria Briceno, Montgomery, senior
Avery Damron, Maria Carrillo, senior
Avery Hedden, Maria Carrillo, freshman
Jasmin Hirth, Maria Carrillo, senior
Olivia House, Santa Rosa, sophomore
Nicole Morris, Maria Carrillo, junior
Second team
Emilie Cates, Santa Rosa, junior
Lola Cook, Santa Rosa, sophomore
Tara Elsa, Santa Rosa, sophomore
Paulina Luna, Piner, freshman
Elisa Quintero, Piner, sophomore
Miriam Sevilla, Piner, sophomore
Rebekah Taylor, Maria Carrillo, freshman
Third team
Jasmime Alapa, Santa Rosa, sophomore
Kristianna Johnson, Piner, sophomore
Lael Joseph, Santa Rosa, junior
Miriam Landau-Camarillo, Montgomery, freshman
Vivien Mattice, Maria Carrillo, sophomore
Luisa Mezey, Piner, sophomore
Kianna Ruffin, Ukiah, sophomore
Boys
First team
Omar Alvarez-Hernandez, Maria Carrillo, senior