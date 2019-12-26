Video: 49ers fan cries after surprise Christmas gift

Has your father ever cried when you gave him a gift? A Bay Area father did when he got the gift of a lifetime from his family yesterday: season tickets to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to ABC7 Bay Area's Liz Kreutz Antioch resident Marcus Duron was under the impression that his family had saved up to get him tickets to the playoffs this year. Much to his surprise, the tickets weren't just to the playoffs this year, but to the entire season next year.

"Why are you crying already?" asks his daughter, who was filming before he opens the small box. As he unfolds the piece of paper inside, his emotions get the better of him.

"What? What? Are you serious?" he asked through tears. "You're a season ticket-holder, daddy!" his daughter exclaims. "Even for the playoffs this year."

When 49ers got word of the video, they released a statement of support as well. "Looks like a tremendous example of Faith, Family and Football. We are so excited to not only have him as a Faithful fan but also as a season ticket member. Katie came through with a big win with that gift!"