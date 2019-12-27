Raiders still shuffling lineup due to injuries

ALAMEDA — The only thing certain about the Raiders this year has been uncertainty.

That hasn’t changed going into Week 17, with the status of several key players up in the air Thursday as the Raiders (7-8) prepare to finish the regular season against the Denver Broncos (6-9) with the possibility of a playoff berth still alive.

Here’s the rundown of those who didn’t practice:

Running back Josh Jacobs: Had surgery for a skin infection on Christmas night, which he revealed to the masses on social media. Coach Jon Gruden, however, said the issue was and still is his right shoulder. Jacobs has missed two of the last three games.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen: Although not diagnosed with a concussion after a neck injury against the Chargers, Mullen is in the NFL protocol because of a head injury and must be cleared medically, independent of the club.

Guard Richie Incognito: Missed the Chargers game with an ankle injury and still is not practicing. Termed “very questionable” by Gruden.

“If there’s a way to play, he’ll play,” Gruden said. “He’s one of the toughest guys I’ve met.”

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams: Has battled plantar faciitis since the beginning of the season. Had four catches for 82 yards against the Chargers and was back on the sidelines. Marcel Ateman is next in line according to Gruden, who said Ateman was coming off a good practice.

Cornerback Lamarcus Joyner: Departed the Chargers game with a calf injury in the first half and did not return. Daryl Worley and Nevin Lawson both got some work in the slot after his departure.

Guard Gabe Jackson: Battling the same knee injury he’s had since training camp, has played every game since returning from injured reserve in Week 5, his absence is fairly normal for Thursday practices.

“Tomorrow will be a big day for the Raiders in terms of who’s up and who’s not,” Gruden said.

By this point, the Raiders are used to it. Training camp took place under the cloud of uncertainty created by Antonio Brown and didn’t clear up until the days leading up to the opener against the Broncos. Left tackle Kolton Miller has been the only offensive lineman to start every game. The defensive secondary saw Worley have to step in and play just about every position after injuries to Mullen, Joyner and Nick Nelson against the Chargers.

“It’s kind of a revolving door sometimes,” free safety Erik Harris said. “Everybody is going to have their opportunity ... We owe it to each other to go out, play our best football and have fun. It could be our last game as a unit or we could have another game. A lot of things are out of our control, but one thing that’s in our control is how much fun we can have Sunday and the outcome on Sunday.”

The whole “next man up” cliche may sound tired, but it’s the way the Raiders have operated all season. Worley, for example, played pretty much everywhere in the secondary against the Chargers — even as a dime (six defensive backs) linebacker.

“It’s perfectly fine to me,” Worley said. “I find it all fun. It’s football. I think it makes the guys better around you when you’re able to know all the positions that are going on in a defense. I haven’t done it all before, but as far as familiarity, I knew what my job description was.”