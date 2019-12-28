Fall 2019 all-league selections in prep football
North Bay League-Oak
Player of the year
Jackson Pavitt, Cardinal Newman, senior, quarterback
Offensive players of the year
Jared Stocker, Rancho Cotate, senior, quarterback
Giancarlo Woods, Cardinal Newman, senior, wide receiver
Defensive players of the year
Oscar Mayorga, Windsor, defensive back
Shane Moran, Cardinal Newman, junior, defensive back
Specialist of the year
Ethan Kollenborn, Cardinal Newman, senior, kicker
Defensive back of the year
Giancarlo Woods, Cardinal Newman, senior, defensive back
Linemen of the year
Dan Boyle, Cardinal Newman, senior, defensive line
Julian Pell, Windsor, junior, defensive line
Backs of the year
Logan Kraut, Maria Carrillo, junior, running back
Rasheed Rankin, Rancho Cotate, senior, running back
First-team offense
Jason Angulo, Ukiah, junior, running back
Billy Boyle, Windsor, senior, quarterback
Nico Contreras, Windsor, junior, wide receiver
Dimitri Johnson, Rancho Cotate, junior, tight end
Charles Kirby, Maria Carrillo, senior, offensive line
Kalathan Laiwa McKay, Ukiah, senior, offensive line
Lorenzo Leon, Windsor, senior, running back
Tsion Nunnally, Cardinal Newman, junior, wide receiver
Orion Piombo, Rancho Cotate, senior, offensive line
Jack Reese, Rancho Cotate, senior, wide receiver
Mitch Russell, Cardinal Newman, junior, offensive line
Mike Shockey, Cardinal Newman, junior, offensive line
Jacob Thrall, Windsor, senior, offensive line
First-team defense
Kaden Burris, Ukiah, junior, defensive line
Landen Estrela, Windsor, senior, defensive back
Hunter Graniss, Cardinal Newman, senior, linebacker
Kalathan Laiwa McKay, Ukiah, senior, defensive line
Jacob Lake, Maria Carrillo, senior, defensive back
Zack Moran, Cardinal Newman, junior, linebacker
Jeremiah Pignataro, Windsor, senior, linebacker
Orion Piombo, Rancho Cotate, senior, defensive line
Brandon Proschold, Rancho Cotate, senior, defensive back
Mitch Russell, Cardinal Newman, junior, linebacker
Mihalis Santorineos, Rancho Cotate, junior, linebacker
Anthony Scardina, Rancho Cotate, senior, linebacker
Nolan Stauer, Maria Carrillo, junior, defensive line
Jacob Thrall, Windsor, senior, defensive line
Connor Williams, Cardinal Newman, junior, defensive line
Miles Wycoff, Cardinal Newman, senior, defensive line
Nico Zamora, Windsor, junior, linebacker
First-team specialist
Otis Kain, Windsor, senior, kicker/punter
Second-team offense
Mason Andrews, Cardinal Newman, junior, offensive line
Colby Crean, Windsor, senior, offensive line
Kolby Elledge, Analy, senior, wide receiver
Landon Estrela, Windsor, senior, wide receiver
Brodie Harris, Maria Carrillo, senior, quarterback
Max Jones, Rancho Cotate, junior, offensive line
Justin Lafranchi, Cardinal Newman, senior, wide receiver
Jeremiah Pignataro, Windsor, senior, running back
Brandon Proschold, Rancho Cotate, senior, wide receiver
Anthony Scardina, Rancho Cotate, senior, tight end
Christian Vieyra, Windsor, senior, offensive line
Connor Williams, Cardinal Newman, junior, offensive line
Clayton Woo, Cardinal Newman, senior, running back
Miles Wycoff, Cardinal Newman, senior, offensive line
Justin Zang, Rancho Cotate, senior, offensive line
Second-team defense
Santino Azevedo, Cardinal Newman, freshman, linebacker
Dylan Barella, Rancho Cotate, senior, defensive back
Lucas Fowler, Windsor, senior, defensive line
Darius Hurt, Rancho Cotate, senior, defensive back
Dimitri Johnson, Rancho Cotate, junior, linebacker
Max Jones, Rancho Cotate, junior, defensive line
Zack Keith, Windsor, junior, defensive back
Ethan Kelly, Cardinal Newman, junior, linebacker
Nick Kelly, Cardinal Newman, junior, defensive back
Lorenzo Leon, Windsor, senior, linebacker
Trent Mathews, Windsor, junior, defensive back