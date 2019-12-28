Subscribe

Fall 2019 all-league selections in prep football

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 27, 2019, 6:33PM
Updated 18 minutes ago

North Bay League-Oak

Player of the year

Jackson Pavitt, Cardinal Newman, senior, quarterback

Offensive players of the year

Jared Stocker, Rancho Cotate, senior, quarterback

Giancarlo Woods, Cardinal Newman, senior, wide receiver

Defensive players of the year

Oscar Mayorga, Windsor, defensive back

Shane Moran, Cardinal Newman, junior, defensive back

Specialist of the year

Ethan Kollenborn, Cardinal Newman, senior, kicker

Defensive back of the year

Giancarlo Woods, Cardinal Newman, senior, defensive back

Linemen of the year

Dan Boyle, Cardinal Newman, senior, defensive line

Julian Pell, Windsor, junior, defensive line

Backs of the year

Logan Kraut, Maria Carrillo, junior, running back

Rasheed Rankin, Rancho Cotate, senior, running back

First-team offense

Jason Angulo, Ukiah, junior, running back

Billy Boyle, Windsor, senior, quarterback

Nico Contreras, Windsor, junior, wide receiver

Dimitri Johnson, Rancho Cotate, junior, tight end

Charles Kirby, Maria Carrillo, senior, offensive line

Kalathan Laiwa McKay, Ukiah, senior, offensive line

Lorenzo Leon, Windsor, senior, running back

Tsion Nunnally, Cardinal Newman, junior, wide receiver

Orion Piombo, Rancho Cotate, senior, offensive line

Jack Reese, Rancho Cotate, senior, wide receiver

Mitch Russell, Cardinal Newman, junior, offensive line

Mike Shockey, Cardinal Newman, junior, offensive line

Jacob Thrall, Windsor, senior, offensive line

First-team defense

Kaden Burris, Ukiah, junior, defensive line

Landen Estrela, Windsor, senior, defensive back

Hunter Graniss, Cardinal Newman, senior, linebacker

Kalathan Laiwa McKay, Ukiah, senior, defensive line

Jacob Lake, Maria Carrillo, senior, defensive back

Zack Moran, Cardinal Newman, junior, linebacker

Jeremiah Pignataro, Windsor, senior, linebacker

Orion Piombo, Rancho Cotate, senior, defensive line

Brandon Proschold, Rancho Cotate, senior, defensive back

Mitch Russell, Cardinal Newman, junior, linebacker

Mihalis Santorineos, Rancho Cotate, junior, linebacker

Anthony Scardina, Rancho Cotate, senior, linebacker

Nolan Stauer, Maria Carrillo, junior, defensive line

Jacob Thrall, Windsor, senior, defensive line

Connor Williams, Cardinal Newman, junior, defensive line

Miles Wycoff, Cardinal Newman, senior, defensive line

Nico Zamora, Windsor, junior, linebacker

First-team specialist

Otis Kain, Windsor, senior, kicker/punter

Second-team offense

Mason Andrews, Cardinal Newman, junior, offensive line

Colby Crean, Windsor, senior, offensive line

Kolby Elledge, Analy, senior, wide receiver

Landon Estrela, Windsor, senior, wide receiver

Brodie Harris, Maria Carrillo, senior, quarterback

Max Jones, Rancho Cotate, junior, offensive line

Justin Lafranchi, Cardinal Newman, senior, wide receiver

Jeremiah Pignataro, Windsor, senior, running back

Brandon Proschold, Rancho Cotate, senior, wide receiver

Anthony Scardina, Rancho Cotate, senior, tight end

Christian Vieyra, Windsor, senior, offensive line

Connor Williams, Cardinal Newman, junior, offensive line

Clayton Woo, Cardinal Newman, senior, running back

Miles Wycoff, Cardinal Newman, senior, offensive line

Justin Zang, Rancho Cotate, senior, offensive line

Second-team defense

Santino Azevedo, Cardinal Newman, freshman, linebacker

Dylan Barella, Rancho Cotate, senior, defensive back

Lucas Fowler, Windsor, senior, defensive line

Darius Hurt, Rancho Cotate, senior, defensive back

Dimitri Johnson, Rancho Cotate, junior, linebacker

Max Jones, Rancho Cotate, junior, defensive line

Zack Keith, Windsor, junior, defensive back

Ethan Kelly, Cardinal Newman, junior, linebacker

Nick Kelly, Cardinal Newman, junior, defensive back

Lorenzo Leon, Windsor, senior, linebacker

Trent Mathews, Windsor, junior, defensive back

Gino Mencarini, Rancho Cotate, sophomore, defensive line

Frank Pomilia, Ukiah, senior, linebacker

Mark Ray, Ukiah, senior, defensive line

Jack Sherman, Maria Carrillo, junior, linebacker

Will Shirley, Cardinal Newman, senior, defensive line

Emylio Vega, Cardinal Newman, junior, defensive line

Marcus Wolski, Maria Carrillo, senior, linebacker

North Bay League-Redwood

Coach of the year

Terence Bell, Piner

Player of the year

Adrian Torres, Piner, senior, running back/linebacker

Back of the year

Mason Frost, Santa Rosa, senior

Offensive player of the year

Yonaton Isack, Piner, senior, quarterback

Defensive player of the year

Colman Hayes, El Molino, senior, linebacker

Defensive back of the year

Isaac Torres, Piner, junior

Lineman of the year

P.J. Toleafoa, Santa Rosa, senior

Kicker of the year

Reese Martin, Montgomery, junior

First-team offense

Trevor Anderson, Santa Rosa, senior, tight end

Timmy Bankston, Santa Rosa, junior, offensive line

Randy Clay Jr., Santa Rosa, senior, wide receiver

Roman Correa, Santa Rosa, senior, wide receiver

Jackson Dunkle, El Molino, junior, wide receiver

Jalen Hall, El Molino, senior, running back

Jake Herman, Piner, senior, wide receiver

Weston Lewis, El Molino, junior, quarterback

Raphael Madden, Piner, senior, offensive line

Diego Martinez, Piner, sophomore, offensive line

Colin Miller, Santa Rosa, senior, offensive line

Nick Patrick, Montgomery, junior, offensive line

Isaac Torres, Piner, junior, wide receiver

First-team defense

Timmy Bankston, Santa Rosa, junior, defensive line

Michael Collins, Piner, junior, defensive back

Roman Correa, Santa Rosa, senior, defensive back

Deddy Coshner, El Molino, senior, defensive line

Kent Gamble, Santa Rosa, senior, linebacker

Ben Gonzales, El Molino, senior, linebacker

Alan Gray, Montgomery, junior, linebacker

Adonis Gutierrez, Piner, senior, defensive back

Mason Hallin, Montgomery, sophomore, defensive back

Jake Herman, Piner, senior, linebacker

Isaac Kim, Piner, junior, defensive line

Rapheal Madden, Piner, senior, defensive line

Julian McCloud, Piner, junior, linebacker

Rashawn Miles, Montgomery, senior, defensive line

Cole Van Stone, El Molino, senior, defensive back

Second-team offense

Albeto Avalo, Healdsburg, junior, offensive line

Will Averbuck, Santa Rosa, senior, offensive line

Dawson Drew, El Molino, junior, tight end

Alan Gray, Montgomery, senior, running back

Cole Hallin, Montgomery, senior, quarterback

Mason Hallin, Montgomery, sophomore, wide receiver

Lorenzo Martinez, Montgomery, junior, wide receiver

Julian McCloud, Piner, junior, offensive line

Rashawn Miles, Montgomery, senior, offensive line

Jose Nunez, Healdsburg, sophomore, wide receiver

Cole Van Stone, El Molino, senior, wide receiver

Second-team defense

Ernesto Ahumada, Healdsburg, sophomore, linebacker

Trevor Anderson, Santa Rosa, senior, linebacker

Sumail Berhe, Piner, senior, defensive line

Lucas Cardona, Healdsburg, junior, linebacker

Randy Clay Jr., Santa Rosa, senior, defensive back

Dawson Drew, El Molino, junior, defensive line

Cody Dugan, Healdsburg, junior, linebacker

Brian Garcia, Healdsburg, senior, defensive back

Rodrigo Guzman, Santa Rosa, junior, defensive line

Yonaton Isack, Piner, senior, defensive back

Lorenzo Martinez, Montgomery, junior, defensive back

Justin McManus, Santa Rosa, junior, linebacker

Emilio Medina, Healdsburg, senior, defensive line

Justin Merrikan, Montgomery, sophomore, defensive back

Colin Miller, Santa Rosa, senior, defensive line

Elijah Saxton, Montgomery, senior, defensive line

VINE VALLEY LEAGUE

(Local teams only)

CASA GRANDE

First team

Matt Herrera, running back/linebacker

Dominic Giomi, running back/receiver/defensive back

Dominic McHale, receiver/defensive back

Ryan Kasper, running back/linebacker

Second team

Jack Faris, offensive line/defensive line

Antonio Bernardini, receiver/defensive back

Johnny Fragakis, offensive line/defensive line

Aaron Junnila, defensive line

PETALUMA

First team

Randall Braziel, running back/linebacker

Gianni Johnson, defensive back

Second team

Jack Hartman, defensive back

Jack Santos, offensive line/defensive back

SONOMA VALLEY

First team

Adrian Alvarez, running back/linebacker

Second team

Jose Garcia, running back/defensive back

Cristian Cazarez, defensive end

North Central League I

Offense

Most valuable player Nico Barrio, Middletown, senior

First team

Jacob Arma, Willits, senior

Aley Castillo, Lower Lake, senior

Robert Chavez, Kelseyville, senior

Semat Clark, Lower Lake, senior

Cody Ditomasso, St. Helena, senior

Hunter Ford, Willits, senior

James Hernandez, Middletown, senior

Travis Howe, Clear Lake, senior

Treppa Marks, Clear Lake, senior

Isaac Perez, Middletown, senior

Jared Pyzer, Middletown, senior

Ivan Robledo, St. Helena, sophomore

Vann Wilkins, Lower Lake, junior

Honorable mention

Darius Ford, Clear Lake, senior

Conlan Harrington, St. Helena, junior

Jesus Maciel, Cloverdale, senior

Daniel Martinez, St. Helena, junior

Roman Navarro, Kelseyville, senior

Cheydon Tom, Middletown, senior

Defense

Most valuable player

Dillon Tingle, Middletown, senior

First team

Rolando Amaya, Clear Lake, senior

Jacob Arms, Willits, senior

Nico Barrio, Middletown, senior

Joseph Boyd, Lower Lake, senior

Ryland Campos, St. Helena, senior

Jullian Clavelle, Fort Bragg, senior

George Cutting, St. Helena, junior

Cole Doud, Lower Lake, senior

Niko Elder, Middletown, junior

Corduroy Mayer, Willits, senior

Gage Parker, Willits, senior

Jared Pyzer, Middletown, senior

Shane Turner, Cloverdale, senior

Honorable mention

Wyatt Curti, Fort Bragg, senior

Chase Larsen, Kelseyville, junior

Josh Lemley, Cloverdale, junior

Dillon Longmire, Willits, senior

Emanuel Trejo , Lower Lake, junior

Justin Urbina, Middletown, junior

North Central League II

Offense

Most valuable player

Charlie Goldstein, Branson, senior

First team

Max Banks, Stuart Hall, senior

Luke George, Branson, senior

Blaze Maier, Branson, senior

Felipe Martinez, Tomales, senior

Danny McDonald, Tomales, senior

Ivan Mercado, Roseland Collegiate Prep, junior

Scott Roche, Branson, senior

Honorable mention

Oscar Aguirre, Roseland Collegiate Prep, junior

Issac Garcia, Calistoga, sophomore

Eamon Kenny, Stuart Hall, junior

Defense

Most valuable player

Concho Padilla, Tomales, senior

First team

Christian Caldera, Calistoga, sophomore

Misael Gonzales, Tomales, junior

Austin Grant, Branson, senior

Zack Porteous, Tomales, junior

Pierce Sanderson, Branson, senior

Anthony Sharpe, Stuart Hall, junior

Vasco Travis, Stuart Hall, senior

David Vela, Roseland Collegiate Prep, senior

Honorable mention

Alex Burnett, Tomales, sophomore

Diego DeLa’O, Stuart Hall, senior

Jesus Mendoza Rojas, Calistoga, senior

North Central League III

Offense

Most valuable player

Alex Harding, South Fork, junior

First team

Tyson Anderson, Laytonville, senior

Javier Castro, Potter Valley, sophomore

Randall Coates, Round Valley, junior

Ryan Essue, Upper Lake, senior

John Gamble, South Fork, junior

Richard Guadaycan, Upper Lake, junior

Sean Hassall, South Fork, junior

Lewis Mota, Round Valley, senior

Honorable mention

Cody Banks, Upper Lake, sophomore

Bryce Cavender, Laytonville, sophomore

Logan Nielsen, Laytonville, freshman

Defense

Most valuable players

Levi Bowes, Round Valley, senior

Ethan Luna, Laytonville, senior

First team

Buster Christensen, Round Valley, senior

Crue Contreras, South Fork, junior

Benat Love, Upper Lake, senior

Cody Lynch, Laytonville, senior

Koda Nielsen, Laytonville, sophomore

Bradley Sneathen, Upper Lake, sophomore

Caleb Wilks, South Fork, sophomore

Honorable mention

William Hutt, Round Valley, sophomore

Noah Penry, Potter Valley, freshman

Zech Wilks, South Fork, sophomore

