The Press Democrat's top Bay Area sport stories of 2019

While no Bay Area team brought home a championship, there was still much to both celebrate and loathe this year. Here are the Top 10 Bay Area stories of the year, as selected by The Press Democrat sports staff:

1. WARRIORS REACH FINALS, BUT LOSS IS PAINFUL

The Golden State Warriors rode a strong regular season into the 2019 playoffs. In the NBA Finals for a fifth straight season, the Warriors fell to the Toronto Raptors in six games following several critical injuries.

It was a rocky postseason from the outset. After a hard-fought first round against the Clippers, Kevin Durant went down with a calf strain in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston and missed the entire Western Conference Finals against Portland.

When he was set to make his NBA Finals return in Game 5, he ruptured his right Achilles tendon on a drive to the basket in the second quarter. In Game 6, Klay Thompson went down with a torn ACL in his left knee, gravely impacting the Warriors’ attempts to mount a comeback.

2. 49ERS RIDE HOT START INTO NFL PLAYOFFS

The San Francisco 49ers came out firing in the 2019 season, rattling off big wins against teams like the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers en route to an 8-0 start. Although they stumbled in a handful of losses to the Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens and the lowly Atlanta Falcons, they clinched a playoff spot late in December and head into Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks with the NFC West title in their sights.

3. LAST CALL FOR GIANTS MANAGER BRUCE BOCHY

From 2010 to 2014, the San Francisco Giants won three World Series under manager Bruce Bochy, and in February 2019, Bochy decided to announce his retirement following the upcoming season. The Giants would go on to finish the season 77-85, missing the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

Bochy became the 11th manager to win more than 2,000 career games. The other 10 are in the Hall of Fame.

4. RAIDERS SAY FAREWELL TO OAKLAND

It had been planned for several years, but nothing could have prepared diehard fans of the Oakland Raiders for the departure of their hometown heroes this year. The Raiders played their last game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Dec. 15 in a brutal loss to Jacksonville.

5. STEPHEN CURRY’S INJURY UPENDS 2019-20 WARRIORS

In an October loss to the Phoenix Suns, Warriors point guard Stephen Curry went to the basket against Phoenix big man Aron Baynes, got bumped and came down awkwardly on his left hand while trying to brace his fall.

Baynes then landed on Curry’s hand, breaking the two-time MVP’s second metacarpal in his index finger. Another devastating loss for the Warriors.

6. KEVIN DURANT SAGA ENDS UP IN BROOKLYN

Rumors swirled all season long about whether Durant would ultimately leave the Warriors and, in June, those rumors were ultimately validated when Durant announced he would sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

7. A’S EARN WILD-CARD AGAIN, LOSE AGAIN

The Oakland A’s finished the regular season with the fourth-best record in the American League, with MVP candidate Marcus Semien and Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman leading the way.

With the A’s in the American League wild-card game for the second straight season, starting pitcher Sean Manaea gave up four runs in three innings and the Rays never looked back, easily winning the game 5-1.

8. THE BIZARRE CASE OF ANTONIO BROWN

When the Raiders got wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason, fans rejoiced. Why? Because quarterback Derek Carr had a legitimate go-to receiver for the next three seasons.

Only that’s not how it played out. After a freak cryotherapy accident, a dispute with the league over his choice of helmet, a heated exchange with general manager Mike Mayock and a private phone call posted online, Brown was released from his contract. He never played a down for the Raiders.

9. CHASE CENTER MOVE STARTS OFF A LITTLE ROUGH

There were a lot of questions for the Warriors going into the 2019-2020 season, one of which was how the team would do in their newly finished arena in downtown San Francisco. The state-of-the-art facility has seen the Warriors take residence in the division cellar and was the site of Curry’s injury, but a recent streak provides some hope.

10. SHARKS REACH CONFERENCE FINALS

The San Jose Sharks rallied through two spirited seven-game series in the first and second rounds of the NHL playoffs but ultimately lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in six games.

A series of unfortunate injuries to Erik Karlsson, Tomas Hertl, Joonas Donskoi and captain Joe Pavelski in a critical Game 5 loss effectively doomed the Sharks.