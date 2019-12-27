The Press Democrat's top local sports stories of 2019

Both individuals and teams from Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties enjoyed an eventful year in 2019. Here are the Top 10 local stories of the year, as selected by The Press Democrat sports staff:

1. ON HISTORIC NIGHT, NEWMAN WINS TITLE

On a night like no other before it in Sonoma County sports history on Dec. 14, the Cardinal Newman Cardinals hosted the 3-AA state championship football game and Rancho Cotate hosted the 3-A state title game 20 minutes down Highway 101. In the end, it was the Cardinals who held up the wooden trophy in the shape of the state of California as state champions.

Newman ran through the competition en route to another North Coast Section title, the 14th in school history, then looked ahead to the state championship against El Camino of Oceanside. Without missing a beat, Cardinal Newman came out firing, besting a tough team 31-14 and not allowing a single second-half point.

Newman’s signature shutdown defense — which allowed fewer than 10 points per game on average all season — allowed head coach Paul Cronin and the team’s offense to capitalize on advantageous field positioning and frequent possessions.

“In those final snaps, all that was going through my head was all the work we put in all summer and all year, the dedication our team had, the work ethic and that’s pretty much it. I just enjoyed the last few minutes of football,” senior receiver Giancarlo Woods said.

The state title came after two years of fire-plagued seasons. In 2017, Newman lost in the NCS title game, and in 2018, their season ended on a coin flip that sent Eureka to the regionals instead.

2. VAUGHN GOES AT NO. 3 IN MLB DRAFT

Maria Carrillo High School graduate and Cal first baseman Andrew Vaughn was selected third overall by the Chicago White Sox in the MLB Draft, making him the highest-selected player in the history of Sonoma County.

Vaughn’s selection highlighted a strong preps-to-pros year for Sonoma County. Santa Rosa High/UC Davis graduate Morgan Bertsch got drafted by the WNBA and Rancho Cotate/UC Davis graduate Roy Boateng got drafted by MLS.

3. DISTANCE DOUBLES: LOCAL RUNNERS SHINE

What a day it was in Fresno for local runners in November. Maria Carrillo senior Colton Swinth and St. Helena junior Harper McClain both took home individual state cross country titles.

Maria Carrillo’s second-place finish is the highest ever for a Redwood Empire boys team at a state meet and also included a second-place individual finish by Rory Smail. McClain’s dominant season — her first in cross country — ended in similar fashion, beating out the second-place finisher by a distant 45 seconds.

Earlier in the year, Gabby Peterson — the Healdsburg High School runner who has gone on to Oregon State — finished on the podium twice at the state track and field championship finals in May, finishing sixth in the 1,600 meters and fifth in the 3,200 just three hours later.

4. RANCHO WINS FIRST FOOTBALL TITLE SINCE 2002

Although a loss to Bakersfield Christian in the championship game left a bittersweet feeling at the end of their season, Rancho Cotate football took home an NCS title for the first time since 2002 after a less-than-stellar start.