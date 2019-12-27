Subscribe

The Press Democrat's top local sports stories of 2019

KASEY WILLIAMS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 27, 2019
Both individuals and teams from Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties enjoyed an eventful year in 2019. Here are the Top 10 local stories of the year, as selected by The Press Democrat sports staff:

1. ON HISTORIC NIGHT, NEWMAN WINS TITLE

On a night like no other before it in Sonoma County sports history on Dec. 14, the Cardinal Newman Cardinals hosted the 3-AA state championship football game and Rancho Cotate hosted the 3-A state title game 20 minutes down Highway 101. In the end, it was the Cardinals who held up the wooden trophy in the shape of the state of California as state champions.

Newman ran through the competition en route to another North Coast Section title, the 14th in school history, then looked ahead to the state championship against El Camino of Oceanside. Without missing a beat, Cardinal Newman came out firing, besting a tough team 31-14 and not allowing a single second-half point.

Newman’s signature shutdown defense — which allowed fewer than 10 points per game on average all season — allowed head coach Paul Cronin and the team’s offense to capitalize on advantageous field positioning and frequent possessions.

“In those final snaps, all that was going through my head was all the work we put in all summer and all year, the dedication our team had, the work ethic and that’s pretty much it. I just enjoyed the last few minutes of football,” senior receiver Giancarlo Woods said.

The state title came after two years of fire-plagued seasons. In 2017, Newman lost in the NCS title game, and in 2018, their season ended on a coin flip that sent Eureka to the regionals instead.

2. VAUGHN GOES AT NO. 3 IN MLB DRAFT

Maria Carrillo High School graduate and Cal first baseman Andrew Vaughn was selected third overall by the Chicago White Sox in the MLB Draft, making him the highest-selected player in the history of Sonoma County.

Vaughn’s selection highlighted a strong preps-to-pros year for Sonoma County. Santa Rosa High/UC Davis graduate Morgan Bertsch got drafted by the WNBA and Rancho Cotate/UC Davis graduate Roy Boateng got drafted by MLS.

3. DISTANCE DOUBLES: LOCAL RUNNERS SHINE

What a day it was in Fresno for local runners in November. Maria Carrillo senior Colton Swinth and St. Helena junior Harper McClain both took home individual state cross country titles.

Maria Carrillo’s second-place finish is the highest ever for a Redwood Empire boys team at a state meet and also included a second-place individual finish by Rory Smail. McClain’s dominant season — her first in cross country — ended in similar fashion, beating out the second-place finisher by a distant 45 seconds.

Earlier in the year, Gabby Peterson — the Healdsburg High School runner who has gone on to Oregon State — finished on the podium twice at the state track and field championship finals in May, finishing sixth in the 1,600 meters and fifth in the 3,200 just three hours later.

4. RANCHO WINS FIRST FOOTBALL TITLE SINCE 2002

Although a loss to Bakersfield Christian in the championship game left a bittersweet feeling at the end of their season, Rancho Cotate football took home an NCS title for the first time since 2002 after a less-than-stellar start.

After beginning the season 3-3, the Cougars rattled off eight straight wins that included the section title and reaching the CIF state title game for the first time.

5. PINER BUSTS OUT WITH HUGE FOOTBALL SEASON

Piner High School’s football team came out firing this year, thanks in large part to quarterback Yonaton Isack, who finished with a Sonoma County-record 48 TD passes. Their first loss didn’t come until a shocking upset to Santa Rosa on Nov. 8 in the regular-season finale.

The Prospectors would go on to win in the first round of the NCS playoffs, only to lose to Cardinal Newman 49-0, but the loss couldn’t erase their 9-0 start.

6. BRANDON HYDE MANAGES IN THE BIG LEAGUES

A Santa Rosa native and Montgomery High School graduate, Brandon Hyde became the manager of the Baltimore Orioles in December 2018. Although Baltimore would finish the 2019 campaign with a 54-108 record (the second-worst record in the league) and a last-place finish in the AL East for the third consecutive season, Hyde managed it well and returns for 2020.

7. SONOMA RACEWAY CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Sonoma Raceway had its 50th anniversary this year, celebrating with its first-ever Sonoma Speed Festival in the spring. The raceway, which hosts events throughout the year, is home to the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR race each June.

8. MONTY BOYS, GIRLS WIN NCS SOCCER TITLES

Montgomery High School earned NCS titles in both boys and girls soccer in February. The boys repeated as NCS champions by defeating Richmond 2-1 and the girls got revenge for their 2018 NCS loss to Livermore by ousting them 4-2. The boys lost at Berkeley in the NorCal regionals, while the girls ultimately lost to Mountain View in the semifinals.

9. HEALDSBURG FOOTBALL GOES THE DISTANCE

News that Healdsburg High School had canceled its 2018 football season following two devastating losses spread far and wide. They returned this year and, despite losing every game, finished the season to get the program back on track.

10. LOPEZ WINS STATE FOR UPPER LAKE

Upper Lake’s Adriana Lopez etched her name in the history books by winning her school’s first state title, taking home the title in the girls’ 121-pound division at the February state meet. She beat Mount Whitney’s Ashley Venegas in a 9-5 decision.

