Injuries piling up on 49ers' defensive line

SANTA CLARA — Another 49ers defensive lineman is done for the season, but, again, it’s not one of their marquee starters.

Backup defensive tackle Jullian Taylor tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Thursday’s practice, and he will be replaced on the roster by Kevin Givens, who’s spent all season on the practice squad.

Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) is doubtful to return from a three-game absence when the 49ers (12-3) chase the NFC playoffs’ No. 1 seed and the NFC West title against the host Seattle Seahawks (11-4) on Sunday night.

With defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring) still out, Givens could make his NFL debut Sunday to help with the defensive line’s rotation, which has been hit hard by season-ending injuries to D.J. Jones, Ronald Blair and Damontre Moore, not to mention Ford’s absence most of the past 1½ months.

Givens, an undrafted rookie out of Penn State, won scout-team star-of-the-week honors each of the past two weeks. The 6-foot-1, 285-pound lineman impressed in the August exhibitions and has spent all of the ensuing season on the practice squad.

“Kevin had a good training camp and was close to making the roster,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He worked all year to get better and he’s waited for this opportunity, and he got it yesterday.”

Taylor, who’s battled an elbow injury since Dec. 1, sustained his season-ending knee injury while engaged in a block with an offensive lineman at Thursday’s practice. He will become the team’s 16th player on injured reserve this season and his promotion will become official on Saturday.

As for Tartt, he said he’s trying to manage his injury and improve. As for whether he’ll be back for the playoffs, he replied: “I’m taking it day by day. I could wake up Sunday and be able to be on the field.”

Tartt’s return, if it comes in the playoffs rather than Sunday night, could shore up the secondary after his replacement, Marcell Harris, struggled in coverage at times the past three games. Harris’ specialty is in run support, and although the Seahawks have re-signed Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin for their injury-laden backfield, Seattle is best when Russell Wilson airs it out.

“He’s been playing solid and has more turnovers (one) than me,” Tartt said of Harris. “A guy like him, he’s always ready to step up and play.”

Deebo Samuel is fully expected to play. He was limited all week because of a shoulder injury but he’s missed only one game all season and looks on track to add to his total of 52 receptions (most by a 49ers rookie wide receiver).

Guard Mike Person is questionable and remains limited by a monthlong neck injury. Daniel Brunskill started in his place in Saturday night’s win over the Los Angeles Rams and could be poised to do the same Sunday.

Seahawks’ injury list

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) were left off Seattle’s injury report and are expected to play.

Ruled out are left tackle Duane Brown (knee) and wide receiver Malik Turner (concussion). Safety Quandre Diggs (ankle) is questionable, as is center Ethan Pocic (core).

In other Seattle news, former linebacker Brian Bosworth (1987-89) will hoist their ceremonnial “12th Man” flag before the game.

Gould wins honor

Robbie Gould won NFC special teams player of the week honors after going 2-for-2 on field goals Saturday night, including the walk-off winner from 33 yards as time expired. He’s made his past eight attempts dating back to Dec. 1, and among them was the walk-off winner at New Orleans three weeks ago.

Gould downplayed Friday’s honor — “I just want to win games” — and suggested the award could have gone to teammates Mitch Wishnowsky (4 of 5 punts pinned inside the 20) or Richie James (81-yard kick return).

Gould missed three games last month with a quadriceps injury, starting with the Nov. 11 loss to Seattle in which his replacement, rookie Chase McLaughlin, was 3-for-3 before hooking an overtime attempt.