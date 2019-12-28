Raiders likely to miss starting pair in regular-season finale

ALAMEDA — When the Raiders visit the Denver Broncos to close the regular season Sunday, the likelihood is that running back Josh Jacobs and left guard Richie Incognito will be on the sideline.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who left a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on a stretcher strapped to a cervical board, will be on the field.

There’s every possibility Jacobs and Incognito’s presence is more ceremonial in nature. Since players listed as “out” don”t usually travel, both players were listed as “doubtful” and will make the trip. Players with the “doubtful” designation on Friday seldom play on Sunday.

That doesn’t prevent coach Jon Gruden from crossing his fingers and hoping for the best.

“These are guys that I have so much respect for, I wouldn’t be surprised if they tee it up on Sunday,” Gruden said. “But we’ll list them as doubtful.”

Official designations were removed from all other players on the injury report, meaning Mullen, slot corner Lamarcus Joyner, (calf) wide receiver Tyrell Williams (feet), guard Gabe Jackson (knee) and center Rodney Hudson (ankle) will play with the possibility of a playoff berth on the line.

In Mullen’s case, that looked unlikely as he was taken from the field during the Raiders’ win over the Chargers. Mullen was injured in a collision with teammate Curtis Riley, and earlier in the game had a similar friendly-fire incident was Joyner. The first order of business for Mullen was making sure his family knew he was OK.

“I let my parents know everything was good,” Mullen said.

Mullen has passed all cognitive tests required by the NFL following a head injury and the pain in the neck for the most part has subsided.

“Just from the feelings I had afterwards, the neck pains and things I wasn’t used to having, it was a scare for me,” Mullen said. “Just going through the days and working to get better, I think it’s helping me.”

Mullen, a second-round draft pick out of Clemson, has shown steady improvement since he became as starter for the first time on Oct. 27 against Houston, six days after starter Gareon Conley was traded to the Texans. Mullen has an interception, nine passes defended and at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, has the look of a classic cover corner.

He’s also extremely confident. Flash back to the regular-season opener, when Mullen tried to get too aggressive against the Denver Broncos — and Emmanuel Sanders blew past him to catch a 53-yard pass from Joe Flacco.

“Right now, I feel like teams that play against me, they know they’re going to have to bring it,” Mullen said. “At the beginning of the season, playing against Denver, I was fresh out there, trying to make plays, doing things out of the ordinary.

“Now, knowing the system better, knowing how to just play fast and use the right techniques and the right situations, I feel like I’m just going to dominate.”

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther believes Mullen has adjusted to the weekly tweaks in defending opposing offenses — as opposed to being on a Clemson team which was usually considerably more talented than the opponent.

“He’s understanding each and every game plan is a little bit different,” Guenther said. “His technique has been real good. He’s been tackling real good and I think he’s only going to get better. It’s a good pickup for us and he’s going to have a bright future here.”