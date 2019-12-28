Sharks blow lead late, fall to Kings in overtime

SAN JOSE — Nothing has come easy for the Sharks in the third period this month. Absolutely nothing.

Friday night’s end result may have been the most disheartening of all.

Jeff Carter scored with 3:29 left in overtime, as the Los Angeles Kings handed the Sharks a devastating 3-2 loss at SAP Center in their first game after the Christmas break.

The Sharks couldn’t hold a two-goal lead entering the final 20 minutes of regulation time, as Martin Frk scored at the 1:30 and 18:36 marks of the third period to help send the game into overtime.

Before the third period, Joe Thornton scored his first goal of the season, Patrick Marleau had two assists and Aaron Dell made 21 saves. Thornton also assisted on Erik Karlsson’s goal at the 6:16 mark of the second period.

Thornton’s goal, at the 11:39 mark of the second period, snapped a 47-game goal drought that dated to March 18 of last season. His goal capped a pretty passing sequence, as Radim Simek took a pass from Marleau before he found Thornton for a tap-in past Kings goalie Jack Campbell.

It was Thornton’s first multi-point game of the season, as his assist gave him 1,078 for his career, one behind Adam Oates for seventh in NHL history.

It was a night for ending droughts, as Marleau’s two assists ended an 11-game dry spell for points, the longest of his 22-year NHL career. Karlsson’s goal was his fourth of the season and his first since Nov. 13, a 13-game drought.

The biggest thing for the Sharks, though, was missing the two points, as they lost their fourth straight game and fell to 1-8-2 this month.

The Sharks host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, their last home game in December before they begin a five-game road trip on New Year’s Eve against the Detroit Red Wings.

Dell was making his fourth start in five games. He made 34 stops in a3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.