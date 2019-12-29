Nevius: 49ers' Kyle Shanahan sheds unwarranted criticism

Kyle Shanahan came to the 49ers with a reputation.

Not that one. Not the offensive savant, the play-calling genius.

The other reputation.

That he was cocky. Arrogant. Refused to listen to suggestions. Difficult to get along with.

Of course, you say, it’s the NFL. There are always jealous snipers. Did anyone credible say that?

As a matter of fact, one did — Shanahan’s current boss, John Lynch. NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Matt Maiocco uncovered quotes from back in the day when Lynch was doing TV commentary.

“His personality may rub people the wrong way,” Lynch said. “He may come across as cocky.”

Which, as Shanahan prepares for Sunday’s huge game with Seattle, I find amazing.

Since he’s been here, Shanahan has not only been cooperative with the media, he’s gone above and beyond the call. He takes questions seriously and digs into the answers.

He’s willing to explore a topic in depth, giving lengthy answers that would be known as a “triple Belichick” in New England, compared to the famously terse and testy replies from coach Bill Belichick.

The Warriors’ Steve Kerr is the gold standard in the Bay Area for handling himself in public, but Shanahan is head, shoulders and trendy red hat above most NFL coaches.

He is even showing a little dry wit. Before the game in New Orleans, he said he was glad kickoff was early because the fan noise “only gets worse the later it gets.”

A reporter, attempting to lure the coach into saying the fans are drunk, asked his “philosophy” on why the noise increased.

“They’re more rested,” Shanahan deadpanned. “They play cornhole a lot longer.”

So where did this arrogant and aloof persona come from? Let’s look back.

It began with Washington, where he was an assistant for his father, Mike Shanahan. Kyle has often spoken of how close he is with his father, calling him his best friend.

And that team, with its famously meddlesome and inept owner Dan Snyder, was a nightmare. For starters, they gave up four draft picks, three firsts and one second, to choose flashy Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III.

Snyder, typical of fanboy owners, was enamored of Griffin. He gave him full control. In a widely reported story, Griffin called a meeting with Mike and Kyle Shanahan and announced a list of offensive plays he wouldn’t be running any more. It must have been humiliating.

Griffin was a sensation for a while. He then followed the sad, predictable path of slender running quarterbacks. He blew out a knee and is now a backup in Baltimore.

After three miserable years at Washington, the Shanahans were fired in 2013. There were whispers that Kyle, in particular, was resistant to suggestions. Yeah, like the one where the quarterback runs the franchise.

The next February, Shanahan was hired by Cleveland, another dysfunctional landmine. In the 2014 draft, on orders from above — the Browns insist it wasn’t owner Jimmy Haslam — the team took another flashy Heisman winner Johnny Manziel.

Shanahan, and others on the staff, thought it was a terrible choice. Manziel was exciting in college, but the NFL demands a lot more. Manziel eventually partied himself out of the NFL, but Shanahan tried to explain why he wasn’t a good fit in football terms.