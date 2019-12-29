Prep basketball: Cardinal Newman outlasts Piner for Sonoma County Classic title

Just a few inches separated Cardinal Newman and host Piner in Saturday night’s championship game at the 38th edition of the Sonoma County Classic boys basketball tournament.

In the end, the Cardinals (12-1) outlasted the Prospectors (11-2) 54-52 in overtime to thwart Piner’s bid for consecutive Sonoma County Classic titles.

“It couldn’t have been more even. It was great competition between two really good teams,” Cardinal Newman coach Tom Bonfigli said. “You always want to win a championship in anything you play.”

Piner had its chances to win at the end of the fourth quarter and overtime. With the Cardinals leading 48-47 in the fourth quarter, Piner’s Isaac Torres (11 points) was fouled while shooting at the buzzer at the end of regulation. He swished the first free throw but the second went off the rim, forcing overtime.

“That’s a tough spot to be in. Isaac stepped up,” Piner coach Mike Erickson said. “I was proud of him.”

In overtime, Cardinal Newman took a 54-52 lead with two seconds to play on a reverse lay-up by Nathan Roman (13 points, all-tournament team). After a Piner timeout, the Prospectors threw an inbounds pass the length of the court which was caught by Piner’s Jordin Lovelace, who jacked up a 3-pointer at the buzzer that hit the side of the rim for the Cardinals victory.

“It was a hard-fought game. Cardinal Newman ended up making one extra play. It could have gone either way,” Erickson said. “It would have been nice to get the win, for sure.”

The taller Cardinals won the rebounding battle, which put Piner at a disadvantage.

“We are bigger and hurt Piner on the backboard, but they are quicker and have a lot of offensive skills,” Bonfigli said. “Piner did a great job taking away some things that we do. That was a heck of a basketball game.”

Cardinal Newman’s Trevor Smith (12 points, 10 rebounds) was the tournament MVP and Alijah Hunter joined Roman on the all-tournament team. Nolan Capurro added 9 points and 8 rebounds and Giancarlo Woods chipped in 8 points and 5 rebounds.

Piner was led by Adanis Gutierrez (16 points) and Jordin Saddler (11 points), both named to the all-tournament team.

“It was a good tournament with a good crowd and good games,” said Erickson, who was also the tournament director.

SANTA ROSA 49, NOVATO 46

The Panthers (8-6) won the Consolation bracket, converting free throws down the stretch in a tight contest with the Hornets (8-5). |Santa Rosa converted 5 of 7 free throws in the final two minutes to win the fourth quarter 12-10 and ultimately clinch the game. Santa Rosa was 19 of 27 in free-throw shooting overall while Novato was 9 of 20.

“It all came down to the foul shots in the end. It allowed us to stay in the lead,” Santa Rosa coach Madison Lott said. “It gives our league more credibility when we match up in the playoffs against Marin County teams.”

Santa Rosa busted out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter, but Novato came back to win the second quarter 19-17 to trail 31-25 at halftime.

“We got off to a really good start but got into foul trouble and had to go to our bench,” Lott said. “We had trouble guarding Novato in the second quarter. Some of our defensive assignments were missed and they capitalized on it.”