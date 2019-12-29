Subscribe

Prep basketball: Cardinal Newman outlasts Piner for Sonoma County Classic title

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 28, 2019, 11:39PM

Just a few inches separated Cardinal Newman and host Piner in Saturday night’s championship game at the 38th edition of the Sonoma County Classic boys basketball tournament.

In the end, the Cardinals (12-1) outlasted the Prospectors (11-2) 54-52 in overtime to thwart Piner’s bid for consecutive Sonoma County Classic titles.

“It couldn’t have been more even. It was great competition between two really good teams,” Cardinal Newman coach Tom Bonfigli said. “You always want to win a championship in anything you play.”

Piner had its chances to win at the end of the fourth quarter and overtime. With the Cardinals leading 48-47 in the fourth quarter, Piner’s Isaac Torres (11 points) was fouled while shooting at the buzzer at the end of regulation. He swished the first free throw but the second went off the rim, forcing overtime.

“That’s a tough spot to be in. Isaac stepped up,” Piner coach Mike Erickson said. “I was proud of him.”

In overtime, Cardinal Newman took a 54-52 lead with two seconds to play on a reverse lay-up by Nathan Roman (13 points, all-tournament team). After a Piner timeout, the Prospectors threw an inbounds pass the length of the court which was caught by Piner’s Jordin Lovelace, who jacked up a 3-pointer at the buzzer that hit the side of the rim for the Cardinals victory.

“It was a hard-fought game. Cardinal Newman ended up making one extra play. It could have gone either way,” Erickson said. “It would have been nice to get the win, for sure.”

The taller Cardinals won the rebounding battle, which put Piner at a disadvantage.

“We are bigger and hurt Piner on the backboard, but they are quicker and have a lot of offensive skills,” Bonfigli said. “Piner did a great job taking away some things that we do. That was a heck of a basketball game.”

Cardinal Newman’s Trevor Smith (12 points, 10 rebounds) was the tournament MVP and Alijah Hunter joined Roman on the all-tournament team. Nolan Capurro added 9 points and 8 rebounds and Giancarlo Woods chipped in 8 points and 5 rebounds.

Piner was led by Adanis Gutierrez (16 points) and Jordin Saddler (11 points), both named to the all-tournament team.

“It was a good tournament with a good crowd and good games,” said Erickson, who was also the tournament director.

SANTA ROSA 49, NOVATO 46

The Panthers (8-6) won the Consolation bracket, converting free throws down the stretch in a tight contest with the Hornets (8-5). |Santa Rosa converted 5 of 7 free throws in the final two minutes to win the fourth quarter 12-10 and ultimately clinch the game. Santa Rosa was 19 of 27 in free-throw shooting overall while Novato was 9 of 20.

“It all came down to the foul shots in the end. It allowed us to stay in the lead,” Santa Rosa coach Madison Lott said. “It gives our league more credibility when we match up in the playoffs against Marin County teams.”

Santa Rosa busted out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter, but Novato came back to win the second quarter 19-17 to trail 31-25 at halftime.

“We got off to a really good start but got into foul trouble and had to go to our bench,” Lott said. “We had trouble guarding Novato in the second quarter. Some of our defensive assignments were missed and they capitalized on it.”

Novato won the third quarter 11-6 and scratched to within one point of Santa Rosa, 37-36, before the Panthers won the fourth quarter. Novato converted only one three-point basket, a key win for the Panthers’ defense.

“Our emphasis was to take away Novato’s 3-point shot and make them hit 2-pointers and it worked. That’s our staple — to hold teams to under 50 points,” Lott said. “Novato isn’t big, but they were tough and they play very aggressively.”

The Panthers were led by Tyler Edwards (24 points, 7 rebounds), Isidro Garcia (10 points, 4 assists), and Braden Leslie (9 rebounds).

Novato was led by Jason Carpenter with 20 points. Lott said Leslie did an admirable job of guarding Carpenter starting in the second quarter by limiting the Hornets’ prolific scorer to just four baskets in three quarters.

Garcia and Carpenter were all-tournament team selections.

MARIA CARRILLO 64, CASA GRANDE 48

In the seventh-place game, the Pumas (6-6) hit 10 3-point buckets compared to five for the Gauchos (3-9), giving Maria Carrillo a huge edge in perimeter shooting that proved to be the difference for the Pumas.

“In the first two games of the tournament we were just looking for jump shots.” Maria Carrillo coach Justin Leggins said. “In today’s game we drove to the basket. We had a lot better ball movement today. We weren’t stagnant. We were getting a lot more looks on the perimeter from the three-point line due to us driving inside.”

Casa Grande led 17-16 after the first quarter but then Maria Carrillo turned things around and won the second quarter 19-8 to take a 35-25 lead into halftime.

“In the second quarter we started hitting our perimeter jump shots,” Leggins said. “Our defense did better today. We went to a zone the last three games. We swarmed a little bit more and were more aggressive. We got Casa Grande to settle for jump shots.”

Maria Carrillo was paced by Alex Dipman (19 points, four 3-pointers), Austin Ehrlicher (15 points, three 3-pointers), and Luc Guggiana (12 points).

Tony Cain led Casa Grande with 17 points (four 3-pointers).

“It was a good end to the tournament,” Leggins said after the Pumas dropped their first two games. “We got a win to right the ship going forward.”

MT. EDEN 49, DRAKE 46, OT

The Monarchs (8-3) of Hayward outscored the Pirates (5-5) of Drake 20-10 in the fourth quarter and overtime combined to scratch out the win.

Bryce Wells (all-tournament team) led Mt. Eden with 12 points. Teammate Jason Montgomery was also selected to the all-tournament team.

Casey Borgonovo (all-tournament team) led the Pirates with 15 points.

