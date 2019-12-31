Subscribe

Barber: Raiders wrap up season of broken promises

December 30, 2019, 5:49PM
Updated 55 minutes ago

ALAMEDA

All season long, Jon Gruden and the Raiders walked a tightrope — the tightrope of the circus that’s leaving town. Rarely did they express optimism about Las Vegas without pausing to praise the loyalty of Oakland fans, and vice versa.

Monday, some of the paint seemed to be flaking from that pretty façade.

“We are excited to know where we are going to be playing,” Gruden, the Raiders head coach, said at his after-season — not to be confused with “postseason,” which implies the NFL playoffs — press conference. “And excited to have a city that is excited about having us.”

A little earlier, quarterback Derek Carr had been even more pointed as he talked to the media in the locker room at team headquarters. “I think it’s time for some fresh air,” Carr said, nodding.

Fresh air? In Vegas? I’d advise Carr to give a wide berth to McCarran International Airport, which smells like a giant ashtray.

Yes, the Raiders sounded like a team that was not only accepting its abandonment of the East Bay, but looking forward to it. Which is strange, because they aren’t actually going anywhere for a while. The Raiders are expected to conduct their 2020 draft here, to hold minicamps and OTAs here, and to stage training camp in Napa in August before finally packing the crates.

In other words, the Raiders are officially lame ducks. The next eight months will be a prolonged drum roll echoing through the Bay Area. But when the curtain goes up on the main act, it will be in Vegas.

I’m accustomed to lame-duck coaches in Alameda. Like Bill Callahan, who read a prepared statement after going 4-12 in 2003 and, when a reporter asked if he would field any questions, angrily barked, “No!” Like Art Shell, who bravely (comically?) did a 20-minute Q&A on recent injuries and the upcoming draft after polishing off a 2-14 season that he could not survive in 2006. Like Lane Kiffin, who spent his last month in Alameda trading public barbs with Al Davis, all but daring the Raiders team owner (now deceased) to fire him.

Gruden is a different breed of lame duck, of course. He won’t be leaving the Raiders anytime soon. It’s that the whole team is saying adios.

Oakland is being left in the lurch again — left to reflect on a 2019 Raiders season that, despite some encouraging signs, amounted to a series of broken promises.

We were promised, for example, that Gruden’s receiving corps would go from zero to 60, thanks largely to the presence of Antonio Brown. But Brown never played a down in silver and black. It was his feet, not opposing defenses, that wound up blistered. We were also promised that the Raiders defense would improve. If so, that improvement was modest. Paul Guenther’s unit ranked 19th in total defense, 24th in points allowed and 31st in takeaways.

The biggest broken promise was more fundamental than that, though.

After a rough start, the Raiders briefly convinced us they were a good team. Perhaps even a playoff team.

Recall the mood a week before Thanksgiving, when the Raiders were 6-4, just a half-game behind Kansas City in the AFC West. Gruden’s team had rattled off three consecutive wins. Granted, they were against tepid opposition. But not long before that, the Raiders had scored back-to-back victories against the Bears (in London) and at Indianapolis.

Could it be? Were the Raiders really putting together a final Oakland Miracle?

Umm, no. They finished the season with four losses in their final five games. They needed four distinct outcomes in Week 17 to make the playoffs, and they couldn’t even accomplish the one that required no outside help. They lost at Denver when their 2-point conversion attempt failed with seven seconds remaining, former Raider Shelby Harris batting down Carr’s pass at the line of scrimmage.

Asked if he has gotten better at laying such gut-wrenching losses to rest after 13 years as a head coach, Gruden said, “I’m bad at that. I’m just a miserable person. For us to play like we played yesterday and not get a win is a very unsatisfying feeling.”

In retrospect, the whole chase was all a mirage. We thought the Colts and Bears were pretty good in Weeks 5 and 6, but neither of them finished with a winning record. In fact, the Raiders didn’t beat anyone with a winning record in 2019, going 0-6 in such games.

I asked Gruden about that number, and about the gap between his Raiders and the NFL’s playoff teams, on Monday. It was the only time during the presser that he appeared to get ticked off.

“Not many teams have a winning record, first of all. So you need to remember that,” Gruden said, his tone flavored with salt. “You know, not many teams in the league have winning records. I remember I got fired (in Tampa Bay), I was 9-7. We had a winning record. There’s only like six of us. You know what I mean? It’s a tough league to have a winning record. … I’m not going to put a lot of stock in who we beat. We beat Denver when they were undefeated, and we beat Chicago. I think they were pretty darn good then. That’s all I know. It’s a tough league. We’ll take every win we can get.”

Gruden didn’t even crack a smile as he noted the Broncos were undefeated when they played the Raiders. It was the first game of the season.

I don’t mean to be unfair to the 2019 Raiders. They showed real improvement over the team that went 4-12 the previous season. Carr made a leap in his second year under Gruden, rookie Josh Jacobs revved up the running game and the Raiders developed an honest-to-goodness pass rush. They weren’t terrible. They just didn’t live up to their promises.

Something Oakland should be quite familiar with by now.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-529-5218 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

