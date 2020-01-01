Benefield: Growing girls wrestling a team effort for local programs

On the face of it, girls wrestling participation numbers in these parts seem small. Teams of two girls, or maybe four, sometimes make up an entire squad.

But here is the flip side of that: The girls who wrestle around here? They are good. Very good.

Class of 2019 Upper Lake High grad Adriana Lopez won the school’s first-ever individual state title at last year’s CIF state high school meet. Kelseyville’s Jasmin Clark finished second at the state meet, Maria Carrillo’s Samantha Utter took fourth and Casa Grande’s Lillian McCoy took fifth, while El Molino’s Hannah Ricioli finished in sixth place.

It’s an impressive lineup. And there is this: This year might be stronger.

“We have a lot of very strong girls, competitors that do well at the state meet from our area,” said second-year Windsor coach Rich Dixon.

Dixon ought to know. Windsor High is one of the wrestling dynasties around here.

On the list of very strong athletes is McCoy, now a senior, who won the 225-pound weight class at the U.S. Marine Corps Girls Folkstyle Nationals to become an All-American last spring. Ricioli became a two-time All-American after she finished seventh in cadets and eighth in juniors in the same tournament. Then this summer Ricioli went and won the 152-pound division at the U.S. Marine Corps Cadet and Junior National Freestyle Championships. This is just her junior season.

Add in Rancho Cotate’s Hollie Espinoza, who finished third in the 189-pound division at last year’s North Coast Section meet, Casa’s Arora Viera, Cardinal Newman’s Ruby Joseph, Petaluma’s Brooklyn Shattuck and Windsor’s Carmen Perez and you have yourself a big bunch of contenders.

“Carmen is the one making the most noise around here,” said Mike Butts, the head girls coach and assistant boys coach at Petaluma High.

Just a sophomore, Perez is fresh off of a big win in the 107-pound division at the Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions in Rocklin Dec. 20-21.

Perez and a ton of other athletes should be in the spotlight at the second annual Goddess of the Vine tournament at Windsor High on Feb. 1. In its inaugural year, the competition drew about 18 teams and 110 athletes. This year roughly 35 teams are coming with 200 wrestlers, Dixon said.

That support not only helps athletes seeking out top-caliber competition, it helps sow the seeds for future years.

“We are doing a good job of getting girls coaches to work together,” Dixon said.

“You know what it is? It’s about the kids,” he said. “So we are all in the moment in athletics, but it’s different when the match is done and you are at a tournament. It always gets to a point in section or state that you area starts supporting each other.”

And even sooner, in a lot of cases.

Big, robust teams around here — think Windsor and Ukiah high schools — don’t benefit when they face off with teams that have a roster of three or four kids. So coaches have been working together, trying to build interest, giving athletes multiple places to train and work out in the offseason.

Sure Dixon wants to see the Jags have a successful season and build on an already robust program, but he also wants to grow his competitors’ programs.