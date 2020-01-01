Subscribe

Benefield: Growing girls wrestling a team effort for local programs

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 31, 2019, 6:59PM
On the face of it, girls wrestling participation numbers in these parts seem small. Teams of two girls, or maybe four, sometimes make up an entire squad.

But here is the flip side of that: The girls who wrestle around here? They are good. Very good.

Class of 2019 Upper Lake High grad Adriana Lopez won the school’s first-ever individual state title at last year’s CIF state high school meet. Kelseyville’s Jasmin Clark finished second at the state meet, Maria Carrillo’s Samantha Utter took fourth and Casa Grande’s Lillian McCoy took fifth, while El Molino’s Hannah Ricioli finished in sixth place.

It’s an impressive lineup. And there is this: This year might be stronger.

“We have a lot of very strong girls, competitors that do well at the state meet from our area,” said second-year Windsor coach Rich Dixon.

Dixon ought to know. Windsor High is one of the wrestling dynasties around here.

On the list of very strong athletes is McCoy, now a senior, who won the 225-pound weight class at the U.S. Marine Corps Girls Folkstyle Nationals to become an All-American last spring. Ricioli became a two-time All-American after she finished seventh in cadets and eighth in juniors in the same tournament. Then this summer Ricioli went and won the 152-pound division at the U.S. Marine Corps Cadet and Junior National Freestyle Championships. This is just her junior season.

Add in Rancho Cotate’s Hollie Espinoza, who finished third in the 189-pound division at last year’s North Coast Section meet, Casa’s Arora Viera, Cardinal Newman’s Ruby Joseph, Petaluma’s Brooklyn Shattuck and Windsor’s Carmen Perez and you have yourself a big bunch of contenders.

“Carmen is the one making the most noise around here,” said Mike Butts, the head girls coach and assistant boys coach at Petaluma High.

Just a sophomore, Perez is fresh off of a big win in the 107-pound division at the Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions in Rocklin Dec. 20-21.

Perez and a ton of other athletes should be in the spotlight at the second annual Goddess of the Vine tournament at Windsor High on Feb. 1. In its inaugural year, the competition drew about 18 teams and 110 athletes. This year roughly 35 teams are coming with 200 wrestlers, Dixon said.

That support not only helps athletes seeking out top-caliber competition, it helps sow the seeds for future years.

“We are doing a good job of getting girls coaches to work together,” Dixon said.

“You know what it is? It’s about the kids,” he said. “So we are all in the moment in athletics, but it’s different when the match is done and you are at a tournament. It always gets to a point in section or state that you area starts supporting each other.”

And even sooner, in a lot of cases.

Big, robust teams around here — think Windsor and Ukiah high schools — don’t benefit when they face off with teams that have a roster of three or four kids. So coaches have been working together, trying to build interest, giving athletes multiple places to train and work out in the offseason.

Sure Dixon wants to see the Jags have a successful season and build on an already robust program, but he also wants to grow his competitors’ programs.

“You promote it and promote it and promote it and you create a culture,” he said. “The doors are open for any girl.”

The collaboration goes even deeper.

At a recent tournament where both the Jags and the El Molino Lions were competing, Dixon had to leave just before the matches ended in order to make a retirement party for longtime Jags wrestling coach Rich Carnation. El Molino head coach Ron Wright stepped in.

“I helped him with his girls the last couple of matches of the day,” Wright said. “We do the same tournaments, we are standing on the mat cheering for their girls and they are cheering for us.

“That is why it is growing.”

To that end, Wright and Dixon are putting together a team of athletes from Sonoma, Marin, Lake and Mendocino counties to take to the state freestyle and folkstyle tournaments in Fresno in May. They will also compete in the Freestyle Dual Team meet.

Sure many of these athletes will go head to head over the next couple of months, but after that, many of them will work together to make each other better.

“We think it’s going to help grow girls wrestling in Sonoma County,” Wright said.

In 1994 there were barely more than 800 girl high school wrestlers competing across the country, according to a study from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

California leads the charge with the highest level of participation, at more than 6,000 athletes. Texas is second at 4,400 athletes. Eighteen states, including California, have developed high school championships, up from six two years ago.

The study found that boys wrestling participation nationwide enjoyed a second consecutive year of growth, but before that, the numbers had fallen for six straight years. Some are pointing to that uptick and crediting the growth of girls wrestling programs with bringing their brethren along for the ride.

More than 21,000 girls participated in high school wrestling last year — up nearly 28% from the year prior. The numbers of schools with a girls wrestling program increased to 2,890 — a 23% spike.

“It’s gone crazy,” Butts said.

But area coaches acknowledge that as much as momentum is building, they still have a long way to go.

Wright’s El Molino team? It won the North Bay League-Redwood pennant last season with two wrestlers. Granted, one was Ricioli, but still.

“We won it and that was cool, (but) we did it with two girls,” he said, noting that Piner had two girls, Elsie Allen had one and on and on.

He’s doubled his roster this season. He’s got a talented sophomore in Ardenne Chevrolet at 160 pounds as well as Lily Marrufo coming off of the football season and currently wrestling at 189, as well as freshman Hayden Fields at 131 pounds.

Over in the Oak Division, Ukiah is likely the team to beat. Robust roster, talented athletes — they are loaded, and Dixon looks north up Highway 101 and knows it.

“It’s us and Ukiah,” he said.

Ukiah has always drawn athletes to its wrestling teams.

“Ukiah has always been the frontrunner,” Dixon said.

Over in the Vine Valley Athletic League, Butts likes his Trojans’ chances.

“We are the defending champs right now and we have numbers,” he said. “Petaluma has 11 girls, it’s the biggest they’ve ever had.”

And for wrestling veteran Butts, numbers are key and they are the future, but it’s about more than that. It is quality wrestling around here, he said.

Locals wrestlers’ success in hotbed tournaments like the North Coast Section prove as much.

“There’s a saying, ‘Wrestling may have been invented by men, but it was perfected by women,” Butts said.

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry.benefield. Podcasting on iTunes and SoundCloud, “Overtime with Kerry Benefield.”

