Benefield: Early test for Montgomery boys soccer

It can be a fine line between a game that shouldn’t determine the fate of a team this early in the season and a game that can do just that. In advance of the Montgomery Vikings boys soccer game against visiting Berkeley High on Saturday, coach Jon Schwan is trying to navigate that fine line.

Yes, this is still before league play begins and the game won’t affect the Vikings’ quest to win their fourth straight North Bay League title. Yes, we are only seven games into the season.

But there is this: The Berkeley High Yellowjackets are the defending Division 1 North Coast Section champs — and more than that, they are the team that ended the Vikings’ season last year when they beat them 4-1 in the NorCal regional opener.

In talking about this game, Schwan said yes, it is important, all games are important, but no trophies will be given out Saturday. Still, make no mistake, this one will be good.

The Vikings are 7-0 and are scoring goals seemingly at will. They have 30 goals and have allowed six. (As an aside: The good news locally is that the team that gave the Vikings the tightest game was Piner. The Vikings won that Dec. 20 contest 2-1.)

Berkeley is a Division 1 program. So is San Ramon Valley, the team the Vikings play next at home on Jan. 11.

Berkeley comes in with a 4-1-4 record that is probably a little deceptive. The Yellowjackets are a squad that went 21-1-4 last year, including a 3-3 tie with Montgomery in January well in advance of that NorCal playoff game.

And that is a game that has not likely been forgotten by some current Vikings.

“We bring back some players who are going to be hungry from that,” Schwan said. “It’s going to have that vibe, that playoffs feeling.

“They are an aggressive team; they like to attack and so do we,” Schwan said. “Our first game (last season) was 3-3 and the second game was 4-1. There is no shortage of goals.”

For firepower, the Yellowjackets have University of Washington-bound Kalani Kossa-Rienzi. As a junior last season, Kossa-Rienzi was named the WACC-Foothill Player of the Year, Prep2Prep’s NCS Player of the Year and second-team USA Today All-American.

“He’s a complete game changer,” Schwan said. “We are going to have to look out for him.”

Another game changer? The Vikings’ Zack Batchelder, a super-exciting striker who Schwan describes as “probably the best goal scorer in the NCS.” And right behind him is fellow senior Kevin Welch at central midfield.

“We play him more in an attacking role,” Schwan said of Welch. “He and Zack have such good chemistry.”

The Yellowjackets will test a Vikings defense that Schwan said is better than last year’s — and that was a defense that allowed just 19 goals in 24 games.

In goal, junior keeper Emmanuel Padilla has been starting since the playoffs at the end of his freshman season.

“As a goalie, he’s lost two games and they were both in the CIF playoffs,” Schwan said. “It’s experience you just don’t get.”