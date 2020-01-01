Top 10 things you need to know about 49ers’ postseason

Welcome to the annual 49ers playoff guide. Oh, sure, it’s been missing the past five years, so we’ll make up for it with all you need to know:

1. THE SCHEDULE: As the NFC playoffs’ No. 1 seed, the 49ers (13-3) don’t play in this weekend’s wild-card round and have home-field advantage for the ensuing two rounds.

They’ll open Jan. 11 (1:35 p.m.) at Levi’s Stadium against the winner of Sunday’s wild-card game between the No. 5 Seattle Seahawks and host No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles, unless the No. 6 Minnesota Vikings upset the No. 3 New Orleans Saints on Saturday.

“We’ll see them again. It won’t end like that next time,” Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said after Sunday night’s 26-21 loss to the 49ers.

The NFC Championship Game is Jan. 19 (3:40 p.m.) and the Super Bowl is Feb. 2 (3:30 p.m.) in Miami. Advancing through their divisional-round opener would give the 49ers an extra day to recover and no cross-country travel, unlike their opponent.

2. THE SEED: This is the 49ers’ first time as a No. 1 seed since 1997, when they fell in the NFC Championship Game to the Green Bay Packers (who then lost to the Mike Shanahan-coached Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl).

The 49ers were the top seed in four of their five Super Bowl wins: 1981, ’84, ’88, and ’94; they were No. 2 in 1988. Since 1975, the Super Bowl has been won by a top seed in 25 of 45 games, including from 2013-17.

3. BYE WEEK: How will the 49ers spend this bye week? It’s an overdue break considering their regular-season bye was in Week 4, three months ago. They had Monday off, practiced lightly Tuesday, and after a New Year’s Day holiday, they’ll practice Thursday and Friday before a three-day weekend.

4. HEALTH WATCH: Defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring) and strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) are likely to return after extended absences. Ford (hamstring) has missed most of the past 1½ months and hasn’t practiced since the New Orleans game. Tartt (rib fracture, Dec. 1) resumed practicing last week. Right guard Mike Person (neck) didn’t play in the past two games, and that rest has him “good to go,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“That extra week of rest is going to go a long way and get a few game-changing players back that I think are going to make a difference,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said.

The only injuries from Sunday night’s win were to Jimmie Ward (ankle) and Nick Bosa (minor hand issue) but both were in for the frantic finish.

5. DEPTH CHART: Shanahan gave cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon a vote of confidence postgame Sunday, even though he got benched for Emmanuel Moseley after yielding two touchdowns. Shanahan wouldn’t commit to either Monday. The other spot potentially up for debate is right guard, where Daniel Brunskill has filled in well for Person, who Shanahan said won’t be fully healthy until the offseason.

6. JOB INTERVIEWS: To no surprise, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is being courted as a potential head coach. The Cleveland Browns will come interview him this week, and ESPN reported Tuesday that the Browns also want to meet with Shanahan’s top offensive assistants, Mike LaFleur and Mike McDaniel; Shanahan denied the Browns access to “The Mikes” last year, along with the Matt LaFleur-coached Packers and other teams. Other Browns candidates include former 49ers offensive coordinators Mike McCarthy (2005) and Greg Roman (2011-14).