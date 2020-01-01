Subscribe

Sharks blanked by Red Wings

PAUL HARRIS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 31, 2019, 9:13PM

DETROIT — Jonathan Bernier made 34 saves, Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 15th goal and the Detroit Red Wings beat the San Jose Sharks 2-0 Tuesday night to end a six-game losing streak.

It was Bernier’s first shutout of the season and 18th of his career. Filip Hronek also scored for Detroit, which had dropped all six games during its skid in regulation.

Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for San Jose, which has lost 11 of its last 13 (2-9-2).

Bernier’s biggest save came on Logan Couture from the slot with a little more than six minutes left after a turnover deep in the Red Wings zone.

Bertuzzi scored 3:15 into the second period when he tipped defenseman Madison Bowey’s shot from the right point. It was the team-leading 15th goal for Bertuzzi, who will represent Detroit in the All-Star Game.

Hronek scored into an empty net with 48.2 seconds left. It was the defenseman’s eighth goal.

Notes

San Jose recalled F Joachim Blichfeld from AHL San Jose on Monday. ... Detroit F Andreas Athanasiou did not play and will miss two to three weeks with a lower-body injury. ... The Red Wings recalled LW Givani Smith from AHL Grand Rapids. ... Detroit D Mike Green was a late scratch.

