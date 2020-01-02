What are the most and least likely Super Bowl matchups?

Here are the other potential Super Bowl matchups, listed in order of likelihood from most to least.

The NFL playoff field is set and all roads lead to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florda, the site of Super Bowl LIV. As you would expect, the top seeds in each conference, the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, are the betting favorites to win the AFC and NFC, respectively, but they should have plenty of competition, with 10 teams having finished with at least 10 wins this season.

Based on each team’s true talent level — which is derived by looking at its actual win rate and its projected win rate based on total points scored and allowed — we can project the playoffs 1,000 times and see which playoff teams are most likely to reach the Super Bowl.

Here are the most likely matchups based on those simulations. Also included are the implied money line and odds for each contest.

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

23% chance (implied money line: +350, implied odds: 3-1)

The Ravens beat the 49ers in Baltimore earlier this season, and this rematch would also have San Francisco looking for redemption from its 34-31 loss in Super Bowl XLVII. This version of the 49ers is much more efficient, especially on defense. In 2012, the 49ers held opponents to four points per game fewer than expected after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each play. This season, opponents are scoring a whopping nine points per game fewer than expected. By that metric, only the New England Patriots were better on the defensive side of the ball in 2019. The Ravens were fifth.

Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints

15% chance (implied money line: +600, implied odds: 6-1)

Lamar Jackson has been the story of the year. Baltimore’s game-changing quarterback broke Michael Vick’s single-season rushing record (1,206 rushing yards in 2019), was one of three quarterbacks to earn five AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in a single season and is the odds-on favorite to win the MVP award. The 22-year-old also accounted for the most offensive touchdowns this season (43, nine more than any other player) and was the most valuable passer of 2019, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating.

In this prospective matchup, Jackson and the Ravens would face a Saints defense that has allowed 5.4 yards per carry to opposing quarterbacks this season, the third most behind the Houston Texans (5.6) and Seattle Seahawks (6.0).

Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers

12% chance (implied money line: +750, implied odds: 7-1)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Za’Daruius Smith was the third-best edge rusher of 2019, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus, while Sports Info Solutions credited the 27-year-old with 73 quarterback disruptions (13½ sacks, 59 hurries, 39 hits and 22 knockdowns) this season, the second most among linebackers and the third most overall.

Green Bay will need Smith and the rest of the defense to shine during the playoffs because the team’s offense has been inconsistent this season, especially against teams with winning records. The Packers scored 2.3 points per drive with a 68% red-zone efficiency against teams that finished at or below .500. Those figures dropped to 1.9 points per drive and 58% efficiency against teams with winning records. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ passer rating was also higher against teams at or below .500 (96.8) than it was against teams with winning records (92.4).