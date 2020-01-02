Uproar over replay, missed calls unlikely to fade in 2020

OAKLAND — From the moment two officials failed to throw a flag for obvious pass interference on a play that helped decide the NFC championship — stunning the players, coaches and millions of fans — officiating and replay became a constant theme in 2019.

No matter the sport, fans and competitors were frustrated by inconsistent standards and rules that prevent some obvious mistakes from being changed. But those same fans and competitors also complain about long delays to determine something as mundane as whose fingernail last touched a basketball before it went out of bounds, even in a regular-season blowout.

“I don’t want any instant replay in my life personally, but if we are going to have it, let’s use it properly,” Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden said after getting an apology for a blown call that led to a loss. “I don’t think it’s that hard.”

But no one agrees on the proper way to implement video review. Some argue the technology takes away the human element and is too intrusive, and others counter that all wrong calls should be overturned. Some even want to let technology call balls and strikes in baseball.

From that no-call at the Superdome that helped send the Rams to the Super Bowl instead of the Saints, to the Final Four where Virginia was helped to a title by some calls that couldn’t be reviewed to another that was, to the Kentucky Derby where for the first time ever the apparent winner was disqualified for interference on video review, to controversy from the Video Assistant Review system at the Women’s World Cup and across Europe’s biggest soccer leagues, replay has confounded nearly everyone.

The only constant seems to be more of it.

“I don’t think you can go backward anymore,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said when his league expanded the use of replay following a series of mistakes in the playoffs that changed the outcome of some games.

“I think that ship has sailed. Frankly, we want to get it right.”

Figuring out how to do that is the challenge.

There was nearly unanimous agreement that there should have been pass interference called against the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman on New Orleans’ Tommylee Lewis in the NFC title game. The no-call gave Los Angeles enough time to drive for a game-tying field goal before eventually winning in overtime to go to the Super Bowl.

There has been no such unanimity when it comes to the solution. The NFL acceded to the wishes of the coaches — led by New Orleans’ Sean Payton — to allow challenges of pass interference calls, but that has only added more ambiguity, with no consistent standard of what warrants an overturn.

Throw in weekly disputes on what constitutes roughing the passer, premature whistles that negate touchdowns, botched calls that aren’t reviewed because a team is out of challenges, and the complaints have only grown louder.

“It seems like week in and week out, there are three or four games that have impact calls that continue to make the headlines,” said former NFL referee and ESPN officiating analyst John Parry. “They have to find a way to get off of the headlines. There will be a holding call missed here and there. But it’s the game changers, the two or three impact plays, where quality officiating is needed. We’re just not there.”