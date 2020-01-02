Browns sizing up 49ers' assistants

SANTA CLARA — Last year it was Sean McVay, this year it’s Kyle Shanahan.

If an assistant coach has a connection to a young offensive whiz, he gets his name tossed around in rumors and reports for head coaching interviews across the NFL.

49ers co-offensive coordinators Mike McDaniel (running game) and Mike LaFleur (passing game) are in limbo, apparently, waiting to see if they’ll interview with the Cleveland Browns or another team.

This week, it was reported that both Mikes were expected to interview with Cleveland for its head coaching vacancy, as was 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

That was before the Browns parted ways with general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday, though.

Ian Rappoport of NFL.com reported Wednesday that Saleh does indeed have a meeting set up with the Browns’ front-office brass this weekend in the Bay Area while the 49ers are on their first-round playoff bye. But McDaniel and LaFleur don’t yet have interviews.

The delay is probably related to turmoil within the Browns’ front office this week, which Yahoo reporter Charles Robinson has outlined, after the team fired first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens on Sunday and Dorsey two days later.

The front office appears to now be managed by chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, someone Bay Area residents may remember as Billy Beane’s number cruncher for the Moneyball-era A’s.

Rappoport said DePodesta is now running the head coaching search after some “mixed messages” sent out from the team over the last several days.

Might that leave the Niners’ offensive assistants without an interview?

Whether it does or not, the chaotic energy emanating from the Browns’ front office may give pause to Saleh or anyone considering becoming the 12th head coach in Cleveland since 1999.

Mitchell makes return

The 49ers signed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell to a contract for the playoffs Wednesday and waived defensive back Antone Exum Jr.

Mitchell spent the previous two seasons with the 49ers but has not played since being cut by Seattle just before the start of this season. Mitchell had announced his retirement in November but has decided to help the Niners in their playoff run.

San Francisco is the top seed in the NFC and will host either Minnesota, Seattle or Philadelphia on Jan. 11 in the division round.

Mitchell adds depth in the middle of the defensive line after D.J. Jones was lost to a season-ending ankle injury.

Mitchell has played 130 games over nine seasons with Houston, Miami and San Francisco. He has 324 tackles and 6½ sacks but is mostly used as a run stuffer.

Exum played seven games this season, mostly appearing on special teams.