Barber: Jimmie Ward has become 49ers' ironman

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 2, 2020, 8:57PM
Alexander returns

Linebacker Kwon Alexander returned to practice for the 49ers on Thursday for the first time since tearing his pectoral muscle midway through the season.

Alexander said he wouldn’t rule out playing Jan. 11 but said it will be up to the coaches to determine when he will be able to return.

— Associated Press

SANTA CLARA — Jimmie Ward started 13 games at safety for the 49ers this year, a triumph in itself for a player with a long catalog of football-related injuries. But Ward’s durability goes deeper.

At Seattle last Sunday, he played more snaps than any other 49ers player. Just as he did the week before, against the Rams. And the week before that, against the Falcons. And the week before that, at New Orleans. And the week before that, at Baltimore.

Ward hasn’t just proved he can stay on the field in 2019. He has become the 49ers’ ironman, playing on several of San Francisco’s special-teams units while starting at free safety.

How’s he holding up?

“Nicks and bruises, but I’m good,” he said Thursday, flashing a smile. “I definitely got three more games in me.”

It’s sort of a crazy role for someone who has sustained broken bones in five of his six NFL seasons, missed a total of 32 games with various maladies and finished four of his first five seasons on the 49ers’ injured reserve list. But it’s working. Despite Ward’s heavy load, he has played exceptionally well this year and has become one of the leaders of Robert Saleh’s defense.

Ward’s long-awaited emergence is a testament to the 49ers’ patience. When they re-signed the defensive back to a one-year, $3 million contract in March, a lot of people rolled their eyes. Why would Ward, the most brittle guy in the locker room in his first five seasons, have better luck in 2019? Two months later, Ward fractured his collarbone while diving for a ball at a practice here in May, an injury that would keep him out of the first three games of the season.

Saleh and head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t waver. When Ward was healthy enough to play, he played.

But this isn’t a charitable organization. As Ward made clear while standing in front of his locker after practice, he has made big sacrifices for the 49ers since they drafted him near the end of the first round in 2014.

Start with his willingness to adapt to several positions. Ward was a safety at Northern Illinois, and he never dreamed of playing anything else. But he is slight for an NFL safety — he’s listed at 5-foot-11, 193 pounds — and the 49ers liked what they saw of his coverage skills. He has been through four head coaches and four defensive coordinators during his time in Santa Clara, and has frequently shuffled between cornerback, nickel corner and safety.

“I played every position without getting mad, you know, going to the media,” Ward said. “I really just started hearing my natural position is safety like a year ago. But I never complained. I stuck through all that, where I had to play corner. Nickel was cool, because I played a little of that in college. But I never got a shot at my safety position until Year, what, 4?”

Ward played well in those early years. He just couldn’t stay on the field long enough to make a real impact. He is convinced the injuries were related to his travels up and down the depth chart.

“I feel like the reason I got hurt is because I moved around too much,” Ward said. “My body wasn’t used to being in certain situations.”

To Ward, the problem was combination of too many reps and not enough muscle memory.

“Because when you’re moving around a lot of positions that you’re not used to being in, your body works more,” he said. “You take more steps. You’re going all off of athletic ability. … You gotta think about the wear and tear throughout the season — through our practice, throughout the games. As I got older I really looked at some of this stuff like, eh, it’s kind of rough.”

Ward might have stayed healthier if he had altered his style of play. He throws himself at blockers and running backs as if he weighs 223 pounds, not 193. But that wasn’t really negotiable. His reckless style is part of why he never fully cozied up to being a cover cornerback.

“That’s the reason why I love this game, because of safety,” Ward said. “I like tackling. That’s just part of the reason why I play football, the physicality part of it. Corner’s cool, but at the same time, that’s not the position I played as a young boy. That’s not the position I played to get drafted first round.”

It was a big factor in Ward signing with the 49ers last offseason. Other teams, he said, were talking about more snaps at the nickel. Shanahan and general manager John Lynch promised to give Ward an opportunity to compete for a starting safety position.

“This year, I didn’t really care if I was second string or third string at the beginning of the year,” Ward said. “I just wanted to be a safety.”

And continue to play special teams, of course. Ward doesn’t have a problem running down punt returners, but he isn’t exactly volunteering for extra duty. He acknowledged it can be kind of a burden.

“Since my rookie year, I was playing three special teams and nickel,” Ward said. “Offensive coordinators used to see that. I used to be a gunner (on punts). Then I gotta come on nickel. So it’s 11 (three-wide-receiver) personnel and they send me on a fade route. So yes, it’s hard, but it’s just the type of team that we had back then. Like, we had guys that was dressing out that didn’t play special teams.”

Playing in the kicking game also increases the chance of injury. Ward strained a quadriceps while running downfield to cover a kickoff in 2016, and missed three games.

This season has been mutually beneficial for Ward and the 49ers. The player received a chance to establish himself as an every-down safety. The team got stability in a secondary in a year when right cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon missed six games, strong safety Jaquiski Tartt four and left cornerback Richard Sherman one.

It would be hard to see this as anything but a highly successful one-year reunion. Yet as he stood in the locker room Thursday, Ward didn’t sound at all convinced that he’ll be back next year.

“Yeah, I’m a starter right now, but that’s only because I’m having a decent year,” he said. “I could have like three or four bad games and I’m not the starter no more. That’s just how the game goes. You gotta earn your right and you gotta earn your contract. And I got a contract where they can move me somewhere else.”

Ward didn’t sound bitter about his experiences, or about the uncertainty of his future. He laughed often, even when describing the cutthroat business of football and how it flavors even this exciting moment for the 49ers.

“It’s big, man, just to be able to be a piece of something great,” Ward said. “Just being on the No. 1 pass defense in the league this year. Be on a 13-3 team, No. 1 seed. All those goals is cool, but really the No. 1 goal is to win the Super Bowl. So if we can keep everything going, stacking up these wins, if we keep having great games on defense, that’s when things can get interesting for me in free agency.”

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

