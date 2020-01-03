Barber: Jimmie Ward has become 49ers' ironman

Alexander said he wouldn’t rule out playing Jan. 11 but said it will be up to the coaches to determine when he will be able to return.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander returned to practice for the 49ers on Thursday for the first time since tearing his pectoral muscle midway through the season.

SANTA CLARA — Jimmie Ward started 13 games at safety for the 49ers this year, a triumph in itself for a player with a long catalog of football-related injuries. But Ward’s durability goes deeper.

At Seattle last Sunday, he played more snaps than any other 49ers player. Just as he did the week before, against the Rams. And the week before that, against the Falcons. And the week before that, at New Orleans. And the week before that, at Baltimore.

Ward hasn’t just proved he can stay on the field in 2019. He has become the 49ers’ ironman, playing on several of San Francisco’s special-teams units while starting at free safety.

How’s he holding up?

“Nicks and bruises, but I’m good,” he said Thursday, flashing a smile. “I definitely got three more games in me.”

It’s sort of a crazy role for someone who has sustained broken bones in five of his six NFL seasons, missed a total of 32 games with various maladies and finished four of his first five seasons on the 49ers’ injured reserve list. But it’s working. Despite Ward’s heavy load, he has played exceptionally well this year and has become one of the leaders of Robert Saleh’s defense.

Ward’s long-awaited emergence is a testament to the 49ers’ patience. When they re-signed the defensive back to a one-year, $3 million contract in March, a lot of people rolled their eyes. Why would Ward, the most brittle guy in the locker room in his first five seasons, have better luck in 2019? Two months later, Ward fractured his collarbone while diving for a ball at a practice here in May, an injury that would keep him out of the first three games of the season.

Saleh and head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t waver. When Ward was healthy enough to play, he played.

But this isn’t a charitable organization. As Ward made clear while standing in front of his locker after practice, he has made big sacrifices for the 49ers since they drafted him near the end of the first round in 2014.

Start with his willingness to adapt to several positions. Ward was a safety at Northern Illinois, and he never dreamed of playing anything else. But he is slight for an NFL safety — he’s listed at 5-foot-11, 193 pounds — and the 49ers liked what they saw of his coverage skills. He has been through four head coaches and four defensive coordinators during his time in Santa Clara, and has frequently shuffled between cornerback, nickel corner and safety.

“I played every position without getting mad, you know, going to the media,” Ward said. “I really just started hearing my natural position is safety like a year ago. But I never complained. I stuck through all that, where I had to play corner. Nickel was cool, because I played a little of that in college. But I never got a shot at my safety position until Year, what, 4?”

Ward played well in those early years. He just couldn’t stay on the field long enough to make a real impact. He is convinced the injuries were related to his travels up and down the depth chart.

“I feel like the reason I got hurt is because I moved around too much,” Ward said. “My body wasn’t used to being in certain situations.”