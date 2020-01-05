How can Giants measure success in 2020?

It’s impossible to know how the 2020 season will play out, but barring a dramatic turn of events, the San Francisco Giants will not arrive in Scottsdale this February with visions of hoisting a World Series trophy.

With the current roster structure, the Giants aren’t expected to challenge the Dodgers for NL West supremacy and while there’s still plenty of turnover on the way, it would be a surprise to see the team in the wild-card hunt this summer.

Under second-year president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, the Giants won’t brand 2020 as a “rebuilding year,” but they are willing to admit the organization is in a transitional phase. In other words, you’ll likely hear a lot more about player development than playoff dreams.

If winning won’t define the Giants next season, what will? We look at five things we’ll be monitoring closely to gauge the franchise’s progress.

1. Gabe Kapler’s managing abilities

Zaidi put his reputation on the line by hiring Kapler to succeed a franchise icon, Bruce Bochy. A polarizing figure who came under fire for the way he handled assault allegations against Dodgers minor leaguers when he served as Los Angeles’ director of player development, Kapler was also maligned by Phillies fans for failing to lead the team to a winning season in either of his two years as manager.

Outside of retaining Ron Wotus as the Giants’ third base coach, Kapler has hired a new staff of coaches who are all under the age of 40. Most are short on experience at the major league level, but the Giants are gambling on Kapler and his staff’s ability to maximize the potential of a roster that includes a handful of veterans and a growing number of unproven talents.

Kapler has the impossible task of following one of the sport’s best in-game strategists in Bochy, but he’ll have plenty of chances to win over fans if the Giants exceed expectations and some of the team’s up-and-coming prospects become immediate impact players.

2. The July 31 trade deadline

If the season unfolds as expected, July 31 could be the biggest day of the year for the Giants.

A season after Zaidi flipped relievers Drew Pomeranz and Ray Black for a promising infield prospect, Mauricio Dubon, he’ll have another shot to improve the Giants’ future outlook.

New general manager Scott Harris said he was impressed by Zaidi’s ability to move Mark Melancon (and his entire contract) to Atlanta for pitching prospect Tristan Beck and it’ll be up to the front-office duo to provide the organization with similar flexibility moving forward.

Pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Johnny Cueto stand out as the most likely trade candidates, but by the middle of the summer, it’s possible infielders including Evan Longoria, Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt will find themselves on the trade block as the Giants attempt to clear future payroll space and create opportunities for emerging young players.

3. The June amateur draft

It’s not a stretch to say this year’s draft is one of the most important in the recent history of the franchise and one that could have the most impact on how Zaidi and second-year amateur scouting director Michael Holmes’ tenures are ultimately viewed.