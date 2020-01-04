‘Patriot Way’ fits AFC playoff foe Titans to a T

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — When Tennessee GM Jon Robinson fired coach Mike Mularkey after he lost to the Patriots in the divisional round of the playoffs following the 2017 season, he leaned on his past to plot a course for the Titans’ future.

Five days later, Robinson, who got his NFL start as a scout with New England from 2002-13, hired Mike Vrabel — winner of three Super Bowl rings as a linebacker with the Patriots — as his new coach.

With former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan already on the roster, Vrabel added more players and staff with ties to New England. That group included former Patriots assistant Dean Pees as his defensive coordinator, 2015 Super Bowl savior cornerback Malcolm Butler and running back Dion Lewis.

It seemed like a transparent effort to plant seeds in Tennessee of New England coach Bill Belichick’s disciplined, team-first “Do your job” culture that has come to be known as “The Patriot Way.“

“Isn’t that the street the movie theater is on?” Vrabel joked this week when asked what the moniker meant to him.

Two seasons later, the efforts of Robinson and Vrabel, combined with a boost from former Miami Dolphins quarterback and Patriots’ AFC East nemesis Ryan Tannehill, have culminated in a wild-card matchup Saturday with the franchise the Titans appear to be striving to emulate.

True or not, Vrabel said the ties between the teams aren’t on his mind.

“This isn’t about my career, my eight years in New England,“ said Vrabel, who coached the Titans to a 34-10 win over New England in Nashville last season. “This is about the Titans and our preparation to go up there and face a team that’s won three Super Bowls in the last five years. They’re 8-0 at home in that span. They’ve got the No. 1 defense, they’ve got the best coach, they’ve got the best quarterback, so it’s quite a challenge.”

The Patriots will face one of the hottest teams heading into the postseason. The Titans won seven of their final 10 games to earn their second playoff berth in three seasons and first under Vrabel.

Ryan was drafted by the Patriots in 2013 and spent the first four seasons of his career in New England, winning Super Bowl rings during the 2014 and 2016 seasons. He said he’s carried lessons from his time with the Patriots that stick with him.

“It’s a new season, and we have to play well on Saturday. That’s the one thing I learned from being a Patriot,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what you did, it doesn’t matter if it’s ‘on to Cincinnati’ or whatever it may be. It’s one game at a time in the playoffs. You’ve got to give all you got. It’s not a best of seven, it’s not a best of five.“

New England’s loss to Miami in its regular-season finale relegated it to the wild-card round for the first time since 2009, when it lost 33-14 to Baltimore. The Patriots are 2-1 in wild-card games under Belichick and that “best quarterback,” Tom Brady, but have never made it to the Super Bowl when opening the playoffs as a wild-card team during their era.

“We have a chance to go on a revenge tour,” Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy said. “What better way than to start out with Tennessee, who we lost to last year. It’s a big motivation. We weren’t happy about our performance. They’re coming into our house. What better way to get it started for the playoffs.”