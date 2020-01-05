Barber: 2020 bodes big change for Giants, Warriors, Raiders

Have you seen those political bumper stickers endorsing “Giant Meteor 2020,” the ones that add “Just End It Already” in smaller type? Apt commentary on these addling times.

But “Giant Meteor 2020” might also be a reference to one of our baseball squads. And there could be separate stickers for other local sports teams. Pinning a new calendar to the wall is supposed to signal renewal and reinvention, but perhaps we have we taken the concept too far. It feels a bit like the entire Bay Area is awaiting a meteor in 2020.

Life as we know it is likely to continue (with new, improved memes!) but sports as we know them are about to explode.

It will hit us first in mid-February, when the Giants report to spring training in Arizona. Baseball is all about the “sounds of the game,” and many of those sounds will announce themselves in Scottsdale — the crack of the bat, the pop of the glove, the clatter of the cash register as baseball writers pay their bar tabs.

One prominent sound will be missing, though: Bruce Bochy’s voice.

For the first time in 14 years, this voice will not provide the soundtrack to Giants spring training, or the Giants’ regular season or, should they ever have one again, the Giants’ postseason.

Of all the things Bay Area sports fans and media members will miss about Bochy, his voice has to be near the top. And let’s be perfectly clear here, I’m not talking about the substance of whatever Bochy might be saying. Most of the time, in fact, the manager said very little of consequence. His pre- and postgame sessions were mostly long strings of “well, we’ve gotta do better” and “he’ll be fine.” If Bochy had been managing the New York Giants in 1937, he might have described the Hindenburg disaster as “a hiccup.”

It wasn’t the meaning of Bochy’s words that we’ll miss (though he could be funny as hell when the recorders clicked off). It’s the lilt and timber of his voice. It’s the rich, soothing baritone that made 1,088 wins sound exactly like 1,071 losses during 13 seasons and three World Series titles in San Francisco. Bochy’s voice could get a baby to sleep and a wolverine to eat from his hand.

Gabe Kapler, despite the baggage he brings to his role as Bochy’s successor, may well be the kind of forward thinker to lead the Giants to a new era of success. The harder task will be building a connection with the people who follow the team closely, because so many of us will still be hearing echoes of Bochy’s voice.

The new reality will hit again on March 28, and once more a week and a half after that, in early April.

The first date is Major League Baseball’s opening day. The Giants will be at Dodger Stadium, and while we don’t know who will be on the mound for the home team that day, we know who won’t be for the visitors: Madison Bumgarner, SF’s opening-day starting pitcher for five of the past six years (the exception being 2018, when he took a line drive off the hand in the final game of spring training).