Five moves that could have put Raiders in the playoffs

The Raiders will be watching the playoffs this weekend from the sideline for the 16th time in 17 years.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise. They were 4-12 a year ago, improved to 7-9, and seldom does a team that does a total makeover jump from pathetic to postseason in a single year.

A segment of the fan base via social media has come to the conclusion that officiating is to blame. The Derek Carr slide, the non-touchdowns against Denver and anything else you care to name are open game.

In reality, the Raiders are 7-9 because they’re pretty much a 7-9 team. That may be generous. The Web site profootballreference.com calculates that based on points scored and allowed (313 to 419) the Raiders record projected at 5.3 wins to 10.7 losses.

The 2019 draft was fabulous by any standard, far exceeding any other team in terms of immediate impact. Free agency, as it so often is, was hit and miss. Tackle Trent Brown was as good as advertised but couldn’t stay healthy. Guard Richie Incognito exceeded all expectations. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams had his effectiveness ruined by a pair of aching feet. Lamarcus Joyner’s impact as the slot corner was minimal.

That’s the case in free agency more often than not, and why teams with real continuity build through the draft and cherry pick free agents that best suit their needs and don’t cost too much money.

So the 2019 off-season was generally positive, but here are five moves the Raiders didn’t make which could have had them competing this weekend:

Signing Tyrann Mathieu

Erik Harris would be worth having on anybody’s roster but the plan was never to make him an every-down safety. In Johnathan Abram and Karl Joseph, the Raiders had two safeties who were more enforcer types than instinctive playmakers. Abram didn’t make it past the first game, Joseph had a Lisfranc blowout in Week 10 and missed the rest of the season.

The Raiders signed Joyner for four years and a maximum of $42 million, and were convinced he was a Ronde Barber-type slot rather than a safety.

What they really needed was an instinctive, play-making last-line of defense. They either never made a move for Tyrann Mathieu or Mathieu wasn’t interested. He signed for three years and $42 million with the Kansas City Chiefs and may end up in the Super Bowl.

The “Honey Badger” gets it. He sees things before they develop. He makes plays, always has. The Raiders have lacked that kind of player since Charles Woodson retired, and Mathieu is only 27. Earl Thomas was also available, but he’s 30.

Signing Shaquil Barrett

Let’s face it. Thirty-one teams whiffed on signing free agent Shaquil Barrett from the Broncos, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got lucky and signed him for $4 million in free agency ($1 million in salary, $3 million in bonus).

Barrett, who signed with Denver originally as an undrafted free agent, played 61 games without a start as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense buried behind Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware and had 14 sacks. Barrett had showed an ability to infuse energy into the Denver defense though, and the Raiders saw him as an opponent enough they at least had a chance to notice he might be pretty good if given the opportunity.