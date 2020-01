Warriors fall to Pistons, 111-104

SAN FRANCISCO — In search of better starts after halftime, Detroit coach Dwane Casey turned to Derrick Rose to direct the offense starting out the third quarter.

That veteran presence made quite a difference for the Pistons the rest of the way.

Andre Drummond had 14 points and 18 rebounds before fouling out late, Rose scored 22 points off the bench and the Pistons beat the Golden State Warriors 111-104 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Casey had lost his voice afterward. Too much yelling?

“A little bit,” he said with a grin.

Detroit’s effort on both ends was certainly a positive.

“I thought our defense was much better tonight,” Casey said. “Just the overall intensity and the hard play. I thought our disposition from losing three games in a row to some good teams, everyone bounced back and did a good job.“

Reserve guard Alec Burks contributed 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Golden State’s fourth straight defeat following a four-game winning streak.

Draymond Green was ejected with 4:57 left in the third with back-to-back technicals. The Warriors had pulled within 73-68 but Detroit responded with a 9-1 burst and led 83-80 going into the fourth.

“The last couple games he’s looked tired,” coach Steve Kerr said of Green. “I think you’ve got to remember that he’s the lone guy, lone holdover from the group that’s been to the Finals five years in a row. He looks tired to me. I’ve been trying to give him a night off here and there. We probably need to do that. I think he’s just kind of worn out emotionally and physically.”

Rose shot 10 for 16 to help the Pistons finish 51.8% from the floor. They played the first game of a Northern California-Southern California back-to-back and ended a four-game road skid with just their second victory in 10 games.

Drummond said after the game he is unconcerned about trade speculation, noting: “I have no problems here, I love it here. I can’t control that aspect of the situation that I’m in right now.”

After nine players scored in double figures in a 126-112 loss at the Clippers on Thursday, five players did so in this game.

Golden State’s Glenn Robinson III, who played for the Pistons last season, missed his first 10 shots before finally making his first and only basket with 3:03 left.

Eager splash brothers

Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have done a tremendous job cheerleading while sidelined by injuries.

They’re getting antsy to do far more. Curry has been cleared to travel, though Kerr doesn’t require it for injured players.

Both are on schedule with their respective rehab programs.

Curry has a broken left hand while Thompson is recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee suffered during the deciding Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

“They’re definitely restless. They’ve been restless this whole season,” Kerr said. “I think they have also benefited from the break. The five-year run for those two guys in particular was exhausting, so in an ironic way this has been probably a good chance for them to blow off some steam and to whatever metaphor you want to use, cool their engines. But that can only last for so long. They’re both dying to play, and we’re dying to have them back.”