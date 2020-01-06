Subscribe

Not really a pushover

January 5, 2020, 6:25PM
Updated 4 hours ago

Before the paint was even dry on the Minnesota Vikings’ overtime upset of New Orleans on Sunday, a lot of 49ers fans started high-fiving. After a regular season in which a lot of things broke right for the Niners, here was another example: an NFL divisional playoff matchup against the Vikings, the best-case scenario for Kyle Shanahan’s team.

In fact, this is just the opposite. The Vikings were the toughest possible draw in Round 2, and now the 49ers have ’em.

Granted, the disappearance of the Saints from the playoff landscape might bode well. That’s a dangerous team, piloted by a dangerous quarterback. But among the three teams that made up the menu of possible opponents next weekend, Minnesota is the one you should have wanted least.

It wasn’t the Eagles, who lost at home to Seattle in the Sunday afternoon game. They weren’t going to upend the 49ers, even if starting QB Carson Wentz had not been concussed in the wild-card game.

I actually think the Eagles were a bit underrated. They got demerit points for playing in the pathetic NFC East, and they, too, were awful at times this season. But they won their last four games of the regular season, and Wentz played really well over that stretch. They wouldn’t have rolled over in Santa Clara.

The Eagles didn’t have the talent to beat these 49ers in a meaningful game, though. Outside of tight end Zach Ertz, their “skill players” are a quilt sewn of mediocrity. Had they managed to get past Seattle, that home win would in no way have prepared them for a huge game in Santa Clara after a plane ride spanning three time zones.

Most people figured Seattle would be the scariest second-round matchup for the 49ers. The NFC West rivals basically played to a pair of draws in 2019, one game decided in overtime and the other with 9 seconds remaining. The Seahawks are a confident and battle-tested team. A small core of their players suited up in the Super Bowl five years ago and won it the year before that. Their QB, Russell Wilson, is a genie who seems never to be out of a play, or a game.

These are valid reasons to fear the Seahawks and, indeed, they may get a chance to prove their poisonous effects on the 49ers in the NFC championship game. What I’m about to say is as much gut feeling as data-driven argument. But I just don’t think Seattle was going to come into Levi’s Stadium and knock off the 49ers next weekend.

The Seahawks simply aren’t good enough.

They should get a thunderous round of applause for those two head-to-heads against the 49ers this season. It’s amazing that they showed themselves to be the Niners’ equals in those games. Because they’re not.

Wilson remains one of the best players in the NFL, but the Seahawks are otherwise flawed. Their offensive line is patchy. Their defense, and especially their secondary, is a shell of the Legion of Boom that led the way to two Super Bowls. And even the second coming of Marshawn Lynch can’t fully resuscitate an injury-ravaged running game.

I just don’t believe Seattle can put together a third great game against the 49ers this year. Not with San Francisco getting an extra week for injured players to heal. Not with Shanahan and his staff getting an extra week to game-plan.

Pride and experience can take an NFL team a long way, but those traits are not unbeatable.

And the Vikings? No, they’re not a great team. In fact, they have been frustrating in 2019. Minnesota is too talented to go 10-6. Their final-week loss at Chicago, which had playoff seeding implications, was puzzling.

But the Vikings do some things that should worry 49ers fans. One is rushing the passer. Minnesota tied with the 49ers for fifth in the NFL with 48 sacks. They hit Drew Brees — the guy with the lightning-quick release — seven times Sunday, and sacked him three times. One of the decisive plays of the game was Danielle Hunter’s strip-sack in the fourth quarter.

This is significant because the 49ers, you may have noticed, haven’t always protected Jimmy Garoppolo so well in 2019. The Rams dropped him six times in Week 16. The Seahawks got him five times when they beat the 49ers at Levi’s in November. And San Francisco will almost certainly go into their playoff opener with fill-ins starting at center (Ben Garland) and right guard (Daniel Brunskill).

The Vikings also run the ball well. They rushed for 133.6 yards per game this season, sixth in the league. When they lost their last two games of the regular season, they did it without their star running back, Dalvin Cook. He returned for the wild-card game and hung 94 yards and two rushing touchdowns on the Saints.

And be honest, the 49ers haven’t been great against the run this year. Statistically, they were middle of the pack. If coordinator Robert Saleh’s Wide-9 defensive scheme can be exploited, it’s in the inside running lanes.

The main reason no one gave the Vikings a chance to upset New Orleans was quarterback Kirk Cousins — the guy Kyle Shanahan wanted before the 2017 trade for Garoppolo. Cousins veers wildly up and down, and many of his downs have come in big moments. Before Sunday, he had never won an NFL playoff game.

Now he has. And he did it in New Orleans. When the 49ers went there and escaped with a crazy 48-46 win in Week 14, we heaped praise on Garoppolo, called that game a defining moment for the quarterback. Well, the same must now be said of Cousins.

And this much is clear: If you can win a playoff game in the maelstrom of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, you will not be quaking in your cleats to set foot inside Levi’s Stadium.

Having said all of that, I’m going to end with a whimper. I expect the 49ers to beat Minnesota. Cousins proved his worth, but he’s the kind of stationary QB San Francisco has tormented this year — a factor that should be magnified by the return of edge rusher Dee Ford. The 49ers are too consistent and too well-coached to lose at home in the first round.

Just don’t buy into the idea that the 49ers will be getting the equivalent of a police escort on the road to the Super Bowl. They will be challenged by the Vikings next Saturday. And Minnesota’s combination of ground attack and pass rush makes it imperative that the Niners get off to a good start. The last thing they want is to have to make up a deficit against this suddenly inspired opponent.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

