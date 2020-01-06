Not really a pushover

Before the paint was even dry on the Minnesota Vikings’ overtime upset of New Orleans on Sunday, a lot of 49ers fans started high-fiving. After a regular season in which a lot of things broke right for the Niners, here was another example: an NFL divisional playoff matchup against the Vikings, the best-case scenario for Kyle Shanahan’s team.

In fact, this is just the opposite. The Vikings were the toughest possible draw in Round 2, and now the 49ers have ’em.

Granted, the disappearance of the Saints from the playoff landscape might bode well. That’s a dangerous team, piloted by a dangerous quarterback. But among the three teams that made up the menu of possible opponents next weekend, Minnesota is the one you should have wanted least.

It wasn’t the Eagles, who lost at home to Seattle in the Sunday afternoon game. They weren’t going to upend the 49ers, even if starting QB Carson Wentz had not been concussed in the wild-card game.

I actually think the Eagles were a bit underrated. They got demerit points for playing in the pathetic NFC East, and they, too, were awful at times this season. But they won their last four games of the regular season, and Wentz played really well over that stretch. They wouldn’t have rolled over in Santa Clara.

The Eagles didn’t have the talent to beat these 49ers in a meaningful game, though. Outside of tight end Zach Ertz, their “skill players” are a quilt sewn of mediocrity. Had they managed to get past Seattle, that home win would in no way have prepared them for a huge game in Santa Clara after a plane ride spanning three time zones.

Most people figured Seattle would be the scariest second-round matchup for the 49ers. The NFC West rivals basically played to a pair of draws in 2019, one game decided in overtime and the other with 9 seconds remaining. The Seahawks are a confident and battle-tested team. A small core of their players suited up in the Super Bowl five years ago and won it the year before that. Their QB, Russell Wilson, is a genie who seems never to be out of a play, or a game.

These are valid reasons to fear the Seahawks and, indeed, they may get a chance to prove their poisonous effects on the 49ers in the NFC championship game. What I’m about to say is as much gut feeling as data-driven argument. But I just don’t think Seattle was going to come into Levi’s Stadium and knock off the 49ers next weekend.

The Seahawks simply aren’t good enough.

They should get a thunderous round of applause for those two head-to-heads against the 49ers this season. It’s amazing that they showed themselves to be the Niners’ equals in those games. Because they’re not.

Wilson remains one of the best players in the NFL, but the Seahawks are otherwise flawed. Their offensive line is patchy. Their defense, and especially their secondary, is a shell of the Legion of Boom that led the way to two Super Bowls. And even the second coming of Marshawn Lynch can’t fully resuscitate an injury-ravaged running game.

I just don’t believe Seattle can put together a third great game against the 49ers this year. Not with San Francisco getting an extra week for injured players to heal. Not with Shanahan and his staff getting an extra week to game-plan.