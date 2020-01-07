Healdsburg girls basketball team off to strong start

A few weeks from now, the North Bay League-Redwood Division girls basketball standings may be completely shuffled from today’s order.

In the meantime, Healdsburg and Elsie Allen are reveling in their successful starts, with the 14-2 Greyhounds sitting atop all others, while the Lobos are having their best season ever at 12-3.

As NBL divisional competition gets underway this week, though, the competition will heat up and Rancho Cotate, now 7-8, and Maria Carrillo, 9-5, are expected to rise to the top.

Rancho is the defending champion, having rolled through the division last year with a 10-0 record, with Piner in a distant second at 6-4.

Healdsburg coach Steve Zichichi acknowledges that the Cougars are the team to beat, but he likes what he sees so far in his team after eight weeks of early season action.

“We’ve got a little bit of everything, youth and senior leadership. We are off to a good start,” he said. “We’re still a small school in a big school league, with Maria Carrillo and Rancho. The league itself will be challenging. I never dreamed we’d be where we are at this point.”

The Greyhounds are led in great part by Hannah Webb, the returning league most valuable player, along with returning first-team all-leaguer Aleah Molina, second-team all-league selection Sophia Pickering and center Kim Rodgers, who anchors the inside.

Molina is an all-league athlete in volleyball and softball as well, bringing leadership skills to the floor.

Itzell Ortiz and Maddie Wagner are new players to watch, Zichichi said.

Elsie Allen, meanwhile, is a remarkable 12-3, putting up winning numbers not seen in girls basketball — nor any sport at the school — since the boys team went 22-7 and won the Sonoma County League title. The school has struggled with athletic success in nearly every sport.

Lobos coach Tony Sivillo is turning things around, building on the past three seasons of improvement for the team. Last year, the team finished 7-18 overall, the best record for the Lobos since 2007-2008.

Following early season games against smaller schools from throughout the area, the competition will be taller, faster and better coached from here on out.

The Lobos open division play Wednesday against El Molino, which is 8-4 in nonleague games. Undefeated at home, the Lobos are outscoring their opponents 699-465.

Rancho returns with leaders Leslie Bejaran, Teiya Fronda and Keyonee Neal. Neal, a senior, was a first-team all-leaguer last year, while Bejaran, a senior, was chosen second-team.

While not a huge team — their tallest player is Neal — they are quick and disciplined.

The Cougars played a challenging early schedule against some bigger foes, which could set the stage for another solid run in the division.

Rancho beat Casa Grande in the season opener, then downed Ukiah before losing to Montgomery and Analy in early season games against bigger local schools.

They open division play against Piner, which is under new leadership with Marc Anderson as coach.

Last year, the Prospectors were 14-16 overall and 6-4 in the division. They advanced to the Redwood division championship game in the year-end tournament.

It’s a relatively young team.