Memorial set for Marie Sugiyama, Montgomery High School teacher, sports administrator

Services for longtime Montgomery High School teacher, coach and local sports administrator Marie Sugiyama will be at 2 p.m., Feb. 15, at the Enmanji Buddhist Temple in Sebastopol.

Sugiyama, 84, a fierce advocate for girls’ sports and commissioner of the North Bay League for 42 years, died last week in the home of her nephew, whose family had cared for her for several months as she went through chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

The Sebastopol native leaves a legacy as a teacher, coach, administrator and supporter of girls’ participation in sports. As survivor of internment with her Japanese-American family during World War II, Sugiyama educated young people throughout the area about the period in U.S. history.

Sugiyama retired in 2015 from Montgomery as a teacher and commissioner of the North Bay League, a post she’d held for 42 years. She was also active in the Japanese American Citizens League, The Press Democrat’s All Empire awards for student-athletes, and was a member of the Athletic Hall of Fames at both Montgomery and Santa Rosa Junior College, and the Hall of Fame at Analy High School for her athletic skills, while also serving on the induction committee since its inception.

The temple is at 1200 Gravenstein Highway South.