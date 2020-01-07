Nevius: Hosting a playoff game helps, but Levi’s Stadium future is cloudy

There is no question about it. Saturday’s 49ers’ game against the Vikings will be the biggest the 49ers have played in Levi’s Stadium since it opened in 2014.

The seats will be full, the stands will be rockin’ and there are hopes that it will actually be loud. There are reports that tickets start at over $250 on ticket resale markets.

Not to be a buzzkill, but I’m concerned. Not about the team. It’s the stadium.

Return with us now to last year, when the team was 4-12 and the post-halftime swaths of empty seats were an embarrassing sight on TV. There were news reports that season ticket holders were trying to sell their expensive seat licenses and finding few takers.

Worse, there was talk some were simply walking away from their team-sponsored 10-year loans, which were used to pay for the licenses. And for a stadium without public financing, those licenses are important to pay off construction debt.

So this current run in the playoffs is important for the team. It is the sports equivalent of a politician saying he is “holding onto his base.” Season ticket holders are bedrock support for a professional football team.

This game, and a potential win, could rekindle a new era of 49er Faithful, bringing back one of the NFL’s most loyal fan bases.

The trend, however, is not encouraging. For starters, it isn’t just the 49ers who are seeing empty seats. While television viewership of NFL games is stronger than ever, attendance at games is slumping. This year marked the lowest average attendance for regular season games in 15 years.

We may have reached the point where TV is so comprehensive, with so many replays, that it is better to watch on a screen than to be there. Not to mention the sky high cost of tickets, parking and hot dogs that makes it tough for those families that used to make going to a 49ers game a tradition.

Teams know this, of course. Just as they know that hosting 10 games (eight regular season and two preseason) isn’t going to cover the operating costs of a $1.3 billion sports facility, which is what Levi’s cost.

You have to have other, big ticket events. And in one sense you could say Levi’s has done that. It hosted both Super Bowl 50 in 2016 and the NCAA National Championship game in 2019.

So that’s good, right?

Well, yes, at the time. The deal with Super Bowls is that you want to get in the regular rotation, so it comes back. The 49ers came right out and announced that they were going to make a strong play for either the 2023 or 2024 Super Bowls.

A year later the NFL announced the 2023 game would be in Arizona and 2024 would be in New Orleans. So nothing in Santa Clara for at least five years.

And speaking of Santa Clara, we can agree the National Championship game was a hit at the stadium. Everyone mentioned how loud and passionate the crowd was.

But Clemson coach Dabo Swinney spoke for many in his nationally-televised post-game interview, when he wondered “wherever the heck (in) California we are.”