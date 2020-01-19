Benefield: Cardinal Newman-Montgomery boys basketball rivalry born 50 years ago

We should have known this would be an enduring — and indelible — rivalry, what with the way the first game went down.

In the very first installment of what has grown into an epic boys basketball rivalry in these parts, the Cardinal Newman Cardinals and Montgomery Vikings took their first-ever meeting on Jan. 3, 1970, to three overtime periods before a standing-room-only crowd, laying the groundwork for what has become one of the better annual hoops rivalries.

“It was an amazing game,” said Tom Bonfigli, the Cardinals’ starting point guard as a junior that season.

And the names will likely sound familiar in prep hoops circles. Bonfigli has coached the Cardinals for decades and last month won his 800th game, making him the ninth-winningest (and counting) boys basketball coach in state history, according to Cal-Hi Sports. He will stalk the sideline of Montgomery’s gym yet again Wednesday night.

Then-Vikings star guard Steve Bell coached the Vikings’ girls varsity squad for 26 years before retiring in 2015. His Vikings won 523 games, went to the North Coast Section playoffs more than 23 times and the NorCal tournament four times.

When Montgomery hosts Cardinal Newman at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, it will mark 50 years and 19 days since the first time these two hoops juggernauts faced off.

The Cardinals of today will bring a 17-3 overall record and 3-1 North Bay League-Oak mark into the game. The Vikings have struggled some this season and are 9-9 overall and 1-2 in league.

But the game will likely be good. It always seems to be. And it will likely be packed at Montgomery, because that, too, seems to go with this game.

But nothing will likely rival that first game five decades ago. It was a doozy.

Montgomery hosted, and like they did with all the big games in those days, made adjustments to their gym to accommodate larger crowds. The stage on the east end of the gym was fitted with bleachers. Folding chairs lined the end line and corners. There were crowds standing in the doorway, craning for a peek at the action. People were turned away.

All of that humanity packed into the gym made the temperatures rise before the game had even begun.

“It was hotter than hell in there,” Bonfigli remembered. “There were people everywhere. The fire marshal was there.”

But from the sound of it, the fire marshal was likely there to watch the game, not monitor gym capacity.

“I can remember taking the ball out by the Montgomery section and people grabbing my socks,” he said.

At that time, Santa Rosa was a relatively small town, with a population listed at 50,000. High school basketball was a big ticket. And Cardinal Newman was new on the scene, but the Cardinals were making noise early.

“Montgomery and Santa Rosa, that was an unbelievable basketball rivalry,” said Bonfigli, who was a junior in the 1969-70 season. “You had to get tickets during the week or you couldn’t get in. It was like a Super Bowl ticket.”

That first contest had a lot of pregame hype, despite there being zero precedent for these two teams meeting. And the heat wasn’t just figurative.

“We turned the heat way up in the gym so it was incredibly hot,” Vikings star guard Greg Webb said.