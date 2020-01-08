Sharks' 3-2 loss to Blues proves costly

ST. LOUIS — David Perron is making a late push for an All-Star selection.

Perron scored his 18th goal of the season and Jordan Binnington stopped 28 shots, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Perron is on the “Last Man In” vote list. This is the second straight year the NHL will allow fans to select four players from a list of 31 potential All-Stars (one from each team). The voting closes Friday.

“He’s making a good case for himself,” Binnington said. “I really hope he gets in there. He really deserves it. He’s playing the best hockey I’ve ever seen him play. He’s working well with the boys and the boys love him.”

Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev also scored for St. Louis, which has won six straight at home.

Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson notched San Jose’s goals.

This was the first matchup between the teams in St. Louis since the Blues eliminated the Sharks in Game 6 of last year’s Western Conference Final. St. Louis won 5-2 in San Jose on Dec. 21.

The Blues are 8-3-1 in their past 12 regular-season games against the Sharks.

San Jose center Logan Couture, who is in his 11th season, was helped off the ice at 12:27 of the second period and did not return. Couture and St. Louis’ Vince Dunn collided and went into the boards.

Couture was favoring his left knee, which he banged into the boards. He leads the Sharks with 36 points — 14 goals and 22 assists.

“It’s big-time concerning, even if it’s just a couple games or whatever, if it’s a couple weeks,” San Jose coach Bob Boughner said. “He’s a catalyst of our offense, penalty kill and everything. It’ll be a tough loss but hopefully it’s not too long and it’s a day-to-day thing, so we’ll have a better idea about that tomorrow. When a guy like that goes down, everybody is very shocked.”

Couture has a walking boot on, Boughner said.

“I know they did X-rays,” Boughner said. “I believe they’re negative, but we’re going to reassess him again tomorrow.”

St. Louis scored two goals 80 seconds apart in the second period to take a 2-0 lead.

“In general it wasn’t a terrible game from us, but again it’s all about the wins,” Karlsson said. “We’ve got to find a way to get that done. It’s one of those games where you’re kind of not happy, kind of not completely disappointed, but at the end of the day we are where we are and we need the wins so this was a tough one for us to lose.”