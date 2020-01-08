Warriors cut Marquese Chriss to sign Damion Lee to NBA contract

SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors didn’t want to waive Marquese Chriss after playing in his hometown of Sacramento but, facing a time crunch caused by Chriss’ approaching contract guarantee date and Damion Lee’s expiring days on his two-way contract, Golden State wasn’t left with many alternatives.

“Last night was difficult, this morning was difficult, given that everybody appreciates and respects Marquese,” head coach Steve Kerr said after practice Tuesday. “But, it is the way the rules laid it out and we had no real other option.”

With the date of Chriss’ non-guaranteed contract upcoming, the Warriors needed to shed salary in order to promote Lee, 27, to the 15-man roster. Though they explored other ways of creating the requisite cap space, waiving Chriss was the easiest option, even if it wasn’t the preferred one.

Lee, who played the last two seasons on two-way contracts, is expected to complete a deal with the Warriors in the coming days after he emerged as a reliable shooter, valuable rebounder and steady defender this season.

“Damion has played really well for us the last couple of seasons. He’s someone who belongs in the NBA, I think he’s proven that,” Kerr said of Lee, who has started 11 games at shooting guard this season. “I’m happy that he’s finally getting some stability in his own career because he’s had to fight for everything the last couple of years.”

Because of the hard cap triggered by the sign-and-trade for D’Angelo Russell last summer, the Warriors were operating with limited flexibility. With just $375,000 in space, they could not promote Lee to the regular roster without first moving a salary.

The most practical solution would have been to trade Alec Burks or Glenn Robinson III, both of whom may play their way into a contract greater than what Golden State can offer this summer.

A suitable trade didn’t materialize, and the Warriors were forced to cut Chriss, who was playing on the team’s only non-guaranteed contract (and, therefore, waiving it did not count against the cap).

In Golden State, Chriss shed the reputation of being difficult to coach that he had in previous stops in Phoenix, Houston and Cleveland, and emerged as a reliable contributor. His passing ability and screen-setting helped him earn a spot on the roster.

“I think he’s established that he can be a really positive player in this league and I think he’s got a real future,” Kerr said.

His release is a reminder that the Warriors can only subsist on moral victories and cheerful storylines for so long. By next season, they will want to have constructed a championship-level roster - one they believe Lee can be a part of.

“He thought he was an NBA player and he bet on himself,” Draymond Green said. “He showed that he is.”