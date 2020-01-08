Aubrey Huff tweets about kidnapping Iranian women

Oh no, Aubrey Huff is back on Twitter.

The former Giants first baseman/outfielder is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, who ordered the killing of a high-ranking Iranian general last week, angering the Iranian government and many in the Middle East.

Tuesday morning, Huff tweeted support for kidnapping Iranian women to bring them to the United States, implying they’d then have sex with American men. He later clarified it was a joke, which he seemingly believes excuses the suggestion of a war crime.

Huff quoted a tweet from the surely enlightened account patriarchywins that read, “We should invade Iran and take their (expletive). Persian girls are hot af without the headgear and you know they know how to act right . Makes you think”.

The former Giant added: “Let’s get a flight over and kidnap about 10 each. We can bring them back here as they fan us and feed us grapes, amongst other things..”

The original post implies that all Iranian women would be attractive if they just got rid of that pesky hijab.

Huff then got into a back-and-forth with sportswriter Jeff Pearlman, who said in response to Huff’s tweet that the former Giant has a small penis, and that fact was well known by his teammates. Huff replied by implying Pearlman is gay.

Just brilliant stuff all around. It’s lovely that social media can be used to make such meaningful connections.

If Aubrey Huff saying something off-color on social media rings a bell, that could be because he tweeted in November that he was training his sons to shoot guns just in case Bernie Sanders wins the 2020 election. That post is now pinned to the top of his Twitter page, just in case anyone wondered if he had reconsidered.

Huff played 13 years in MLB, including 2010-2012 for the Giants, winning two World Series with San Francisco.