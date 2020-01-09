49ers' defense seeks to contain Vikings' Dalvin Cook

SANTA CLARA — Fortunately for the 49ers, they have an excellent defensive coordinator, who happens to be an excellent chess player — Robert Saleh.

His ability at chess may make the 49ers winners Saturday in their playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’m an attack-style chess player,” Saleh explained to The Press Democrat. “I want to force the issue in chess. In football terms, I would be a blitzer, but at the right moments. I’m not careless. When I see an opportunity, I’m bringing everything I have.”

Saleh is one of the best coordinators in the league. He recently interviewed for the Cleveland Browns’ head-coaching vacancy. He’s a rising star who will have the biggest test of his career on Saturday.

Saleh also is a chess junkie who constantly plays on his phone and typically keeps at least six games going against total strangers or members of the 49ers’ janitorial staff.

“I play all of them,” Saleh said. “They always have a chess board in the cafeteria. I haven’t gotten on the chess board yet, but I’ve invited them and given them my handle on the apps, and I’ve played them. There’s a little chess thing going on in the building.”

All this chess makes Saleh a better strategist and football coach.

“From a thinking standpoint, there is carryover, because it’s you and an opponent,” Saleh said. “You’re anticipating where they’re trying to go on the board to attack what you’re trying to do. In chess, there are people who can think many, many, many, many, many moves ahead. I’d like to think I can get to around five or six, maybe seven moves ahead.

“In football, I’m always trying to be in that same mode, especially in the heat of battle when the drive is going on. I try to anticipate what the other team is trying to do, so I can counter it with a coverage that might put a wrench in their plans.”

In other words, Saleh out-thinks the opposing offensive coordinator and, in the best of times, gets him in checkmate.

Think about football as chess, two related activities. If football were chess, the quarterback would be the king. He stands protected in a pocket behind five human shields — the linemen, aka the pawns of the offense. If the other team continually breaks through these protections and nullifies the quarterback, the game could be over.

Not necessarily the case this Saturday. The 49ers will play the Minnesota Vikings, who have a fine quarterback — Kirk Cousins, who, strangely, is not the king. He is a false king. The Vikings ranked 30th out of 32 teams in pass attempts this season, hardly king behavior. The way they use Cousins, he’s more like a bishop or a knight — important, but not the king.

The king on the Vikings’ chess board is actually their running back, Dalvin Cook. Almost everything Minnesota does on offense goes through him. If the 49ers don’t stop Cook, they’ll lose. If they stop Cook, they’ll win.

Checkmate.

“We’re not going to be able to rush the quarterback unless we stop the run,” Nick Bosa said. “That’s what we’re focused on.”