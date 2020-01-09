Barber: Don’t bet on Giannis Antetokounmpo joining Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — It was Greek Heritage Night at Chase Center on Wednesday night. No, seriously, it was.

At halftime, members of a local church took the court to perform traditional Greek dances — cute kids in bright garb. It added to the overall theme of the night, which felt like a recruiting trip for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks star known affectionately as the Greek Freak.

Technically, this was a basketball game between the Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks, one the Warriors lost, 107-98. To be honest, Antetokounmpo wasn’t at his best. He missed a dunk in the third quarter. He airballed a 3-pointer with 1:31 left and the Warriors trailing just 101-96. He looked frustrated at times.

Then you see the stat sheet after the game, and the 25-year-old wonder has 30 points and 12 rebounds.

“That’s how good he is,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said afterward. “I mean, you didn’t feel like he had a very good game, and he had 30 points and 12 rebounds. That’s why he’s the MVP. Guys like that, even when they don’t shoot the ball well, they have a huge impact on the game.”

In any case, the game had been relegated to background status by the deluge of media stories exploring the idea of Antetokounmpo ending up in a Warriors uniform. The Bucks star is still a year and a half away from free agency. But this is the modern NBA, a 12-months-a-year rumor mill loosely disguised as a basketball league.

Remember last year, the Year of Durant? It seemed to last a decade. Kevin Durant’s final year with the Warriors drained some of the life out of the team’s drive for a third consecutive NBA title, put the former MVP on edge all season and strained relationships among Golden State teammates. Now it’s Antetokounmpo’s turn.

Milwaukee is a small sports market, and Antetokounmpo is a very big talent — arguably the biggest in the game right now — and a lot of people are writing about him as if he’s already destined to leave. The only question is where.

And the answer, at least in these parts, is a resounding “San Francisco!”

You can blame Durant for this madness. When rumors first surfaced of mutual interest between him and the Warriors, it sounded like a fable. How could anyone in his right mind have believed there was a realistic chance of one of the NBA’s most dominant players joining the NBA’s most dominant team? It was barbershop talk.

When team owner Joe Lacob, general manager Bob Myers and their Warriors cabal made it happen, it reset the idea of what is possible in NBA free agency. And it helped usher in a new era. Durant coming to the Warriors didn’t directly lead to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joining forces with the Clippers or LeBron James and Anthony Davis teaming up with the Lakers, but it made the idea of the superteam more tangible.

The logical extension is expecting Antetokounmpo, the early favorite for NBA most valuable player, joining the team that broke basketball in the first place.

There are considerable hurdles to that possibility, as outlined in numerous newspaper and online stories in recent days.

If Antetokounmpo heads this way as a free agent or a trade piece (sign-and-trade or otherwise), it will involve the Warriors trading Klay Thompson or Draymond Green, or both, or shedding so much salary that those two guys and Stephen Curry are playing alongside a skeleton crew of rookies and minimum-salary players.