Barber: Don’t bet on Giannis Antetokounmpo joining Warriors

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 8, 2020, 10:57PM

SAN FRANCISCO — It was Greek Heritage Night at Chase Center on Wednesday night. No, seriously, it was.

At halftime, members of a local church took the court to perform traditional Greek dances — cute kids in bright garb. It added to the overall theme of the night, which felt like a recruiting trip for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks star known affectionately as the Greek Freak.

Technically, this was a basketball game between the Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks, one the Warriors lost, 107-98. To be honest, Antetokounmpo wasn’t at his best. He missed a dunk in the third quarter. He airballed a 3-pointer with 1:31 left and the Warriors trailing just 101-96. He looked frustrated at times.

Then you see the stat sheet after the game, and the 25-year-old wonder has 30 points and 12 rebounds.

“That’s how good he is,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said afterward. “I mean, you didn’t feel like he had a very good game, and he had 30 points and 12 rebounds. That’s why he’s the MVP. Guys like that, even when they don’t shoot the ball well, they have a huge impact on the game.”

In any case, the game had been relegated to background status by the deluge of media stories exploring the idea of Antetokounmpo ending up in a Warriors uniform. The Bucks star is still a year and a half away from free agency. But this is the modern NBA, a 12-months-a-year rumor mill loosely disguised as a basketball league.

Remember last year, the Year of Durant? It seemed to last a decade. Kevin Durant’s final year with the Warriors drained some of the life out of the team’s drive for a third consecutive NBA title, put the former MVP on edge all season and strained relationships among Golden State teammates. Now it’s Antetokounmpo’s turn.

Milwaukee is a small sports market, and Antetokounmpo is a very big talent — arguably the biggest in the game right now — and a lot of people are writing about him as if he’s already destined to leave. The only question is where.

And the answer, at least in these parts, is a resounding “San Francisco!”

You can blame Durant for this madness. When rumors first surfaced of mutual interest between him and the Warriors, it sounded like a fable. How could anyone in his right mind have believed there was a realistic chance of one of the NBA’s most dominant players joining the NBA’s most dominant team? It was barbershop talk.

When team owner Joe Lacob, general manager Bob Myers and their Warriors cabal made it happen, it reset the idea of what is possible in NBA free agency. And it helped usher in a new era. Durant coming to the Warriors didn’t directly lead to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joining forces with the Clippers or LeBron James and Anthony Davis teaming up with the Lakers, but it made the idea of the superteam more tangible.

The logical extension is expecting Antetokounmpo, the early favorite for NBA most valuable player, joining the team that broke basketball in the first place.

There are considerable hurdles to that possibility, as outlined in numerous newspaper and online stories in recent days.

If Antetokounmpo heads this way as a free agent or a trade piece (sign-and-trade or otherwise), it will involve the Warriors trading Klay Thompson or Draymond Green, or both, or shedding so much salary that those two guys and Stephen Curry are playing alongside a skeleton crew of rookies and minimum-salary players.

You can find the precise scenarios if you peck around online. They’re a bit disheartening.

On sports talk radio Wednesday, the question was: If you were running the Warriors, would you gut the team to get Giannis Antetokounmpo? Really, the question should have been this: If you were Giannis Antetokounmpo, would you choose to come to the Warriors?

The 2016 Durant signing has warped our expectations. We think everyone who dribbles a basketball wants to play for the Warriors, and that Lacob and Myers will invariably find a way to make it happen if it’s something they desire.

This line of thinking ignores a fundamental reality: These Warriors — and any iteration of the team moving forward — are not the 2016 Warriors.

The most obvious difference is that they are now strapped for salary cap space. The stunning rise of homegrown talents Curry, Thompson and Green, almost simultaneously, created a dream scenario. The Warriors were a dynasty made up of stars who were paid like average players. That is no longer the case.

If Antetokounmpo makes it to free agency in the summer of 2021, the Warriors will be entering a season in which Curry is slated to make $45.8 million, Thompson $38 million and Green $24 million. D’Angelo Russell will be on board for $30 million, but that fact is all but irrelevant because no version of Antetokounmpo-to-the-Warriors is conceivable unless Russell is swapped for a collection of role players.

The 2021-22 cap is projected at about $125 million. Hence the frenzied calculations it would take to get Antetokounmpo here.

But it isn’t just money. The Warriors were reeling from an NBA Finals loss to LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the summer of 2016, but they were clearly the league’s gold standard. They had just won an NBA-record 73 games during the regular season. Curry was 28 that summer. Thompson and Green both were 26, all in their primes. And those three were supplemented by a solid bench featuring Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

Durant had to ponder how he’d fit in with an established contender, and how he and Curry would share shots. But there was no debating who would be the best team over the life of his next contract. It was the Warriors.

These Warriors can make no such promise. Curry will be 32 in March. Thompson will turn 30 in February; Green will match him in March. The roster is much thinner than at any point during the Kerr era, and would have to get considerably thinner still to make room for Antetokounmpo.

The Warriors should be playoff contenders again when Curry and Thompson heal from their injuries. Will they be more than that? It’s really hard to say.

The Bucks will be able to offer Antetokounmpo a supermax extension worth almost $250 million this summer. He might decline it in favor of testing the free-agent market. But that’s the sort of money teams will be throwing at this guy.

When Durant became a free agent in 2016, the Warriors made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. I’m not sure they’ll have the ability to do that with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

