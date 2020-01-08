Subscribe

Warriors' Steve Kerr fined $25,000 for behavior after Sacramento ejection

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 8, 2020, 1:01PM

NEW YORK — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following an ejection.

Kerr was ejected late in the second quarter of the Warrior's 111-98 road loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night after getting hit with consecutive technical fouls by referee Jason Goldenberg.

Kerr appeared initially upset about a continuation call that went the Kings' way, then erupted after Golden State did not receive a similar call. He angrily walked onto the court after the second technical and yelled at Goldenberg before leaving.

Assistant coach Mike Brown took over after Kerr was ejected. The Warriors lost five straight following a season-high four-game winning streak.

They host the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

