49ers tight end George Kittle in a class by himself

George Kittle entered the spring of 2017 rated the fifth- or sixth-best tight end in his draft class by prominent football analysts. NFL executives were apparently even less optimistic about his pro prospects, letting Kittle fall to the fifth round. Eight other tight ends, including Adam Shaheen, Michael Roberts and Jake Butt, were selected in front of him.

His talents, it would seem, were severely misjudged. Kittle already has 2,945 career receiving yards, the most of any NFL tight end in the first three years of his career. He has the third-most receiving yards of any 49ers player through three seasons, trailing only Jerry Rice (3,575) and Dave Parks (3,021). Kittle gains more yards per route run than any player in the NFL. He can block every bit as well as he runs routes and he’ll be a matchup nightmare in Saturday’s divisional round contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 26-year-old first-team All-Pro received the highest score ever given to a tight end by Pro Football Focus graders (95.0 on a scale of 1 to 100), breaking a record set by future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski in 2011 (92.0). Kittle, in fact, had the highest PFF grade of any player in 2019, edging out Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (93.7).

“And I don’t think this year is a fluke,” Pro Football Focus senior analyst Steve Palazzolo said. “He was our highest-rated tight end last year, too. It was a similar kind of performance.”

(Pro Football Focus’s grading system, which started in 2006, isolates a player’s performance on a given play and not the end result, meaning two players could make a similar play and get vastly different grades.)

What makes him so great? Kittle caught 85 of 86 catchable targets this season for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. He had the sixth-highest catch rate of any player with at least 100 total targets and his 3.1 yards per route was the highest mark in the league, wideouts and running backs included, according to PFF’s game charters. Kittle joined Rice, Terrell Owens and Anquan Boldin as the only pass catchers in 49ers franchise history to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and he is just the fifth 49ers player (and first tight end) to have multiple 1,000-yard receiving campaigns.

“Kittle was incredibly efficient,” Palazzolo said. “He caught all but one of his catchable targets. Many of those receptions went for first downs or touchdowns. He even had a couple big plays negated by penalties, plays we still grade if the guy earns it. He is an old-school, in-line tight end that can make any block while also being that mismatch weapon as a receiver. Gronkowski is the only real comparison for Kittle.”

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan uses “11” personnel (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers) most frequently but he will also use Kittle as his third receiver in “21” personnel formations (two running backs, one tight end and two wide receivers). The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end, in turn, is adept at running most of the route tree, excelling on deep crossing routes and seam routes. He also averaged 7.1 yards after the catch, the most among wideouts and tight ends in 2019, making him dangerous any time the ball gets in his hands.