Prep football stars from 3 counties set for All-Star game

High school football stars from the past season are strapping on their pads for one last game Saturday in the TriCounty All-Star Game, a benefit for Valley of the Moon Children’s Home.

The seventh annual game, featuring top senior players from Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties, is at noon at Windsor High.

The Blue team includes 10 players from St. Vincent, Petaluma and Casa Grande, among other schools from Marin and Napa. The Red squad is comprised of mostly Sonoma County players from state champion Cardinal Newman, Piner, Windsor, Maria Carrillo, Sonoma, Santa Rosa and other schools.

Piner’s Yonaton Isack and Santa Rosa’s Trevor Anderson will play quarterback for Red, while the San Marin and Tamalpais quarterbacks will lead Blue. Casa’s Dom McHale and Aaron Aiwohi-Junnila will suit up for Blue.

The game aims to raise awareness about the 6,000 foster children in Northern California. Representatives from Sonoma County’s Department of Human Services and Valley of the Moon Children Home will be at the game with literature, talking with fans about how to get help.

The Valley of the Moon program provides temporary emergency shelter care for children from newborns to age 17 who have entered foster care due to abuse, abandonment, neglect or whose parents or guardians are unable to care for them.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for youths, but anyone who brings a new backpack — which will go to help foster kids — will get a free youth ticket. The game collected 440 backpacks last year.