College basketball roundup: Stanford, Cal men earn victories

Tyrell Terry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with under two minutes to play and Stanford overcame a 12-point deficit to stun visiting Washington 61-55 on Thursday night.

Daejon Davis scored 12 points, including a game-tying 3-pointer, all in the second half for the Cardinal (13-2, 2-1 Pac-12), who have won six of seven. Spencer Jones scored 14, Oscar da Silva and Terry each had 11.

Jaden McDaniels produced his first career double-double with 18 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for the Huskies (11-5, 1-2), who were held scoreless over the final 3:12.

Nahziah Carter added 16 points and Isaiah Stewart was held to a season-low four points, his first game under 12 points.

Stanford outscored Washington 26-8 over the final 11 minutes.

Stanford needed its own rotation in the post in an effort to combat Washington’s superior size advantage on both ends of the court. da Silva, Lukas Kisunas, Jaiden Delaire, Jones and Terry were each called for two fouls in the first half.

Isaac White and James Keefe were also utilized inside as the Cardinal fumbled around looking for ways to score. They shot 27.6% from the field and were 3-of-14 from long range in the first half.

The Huskies led by as many as 12 before White hit an off-balance 3-pointer from the corner to bring Stanford within 28-20 at the half.

Cal 73, Washington State 66

Matt Bradley scored a career-high 26 points and had 10 rebounds, and Cal held off a late surge to beat visiting Washington State for the Golden Bears’ first win in nearly a month.

Paris Austin added 17 points and Grant Anticevich scored 12 to help the Cal (7-8, 1-1 Pac-12) end a four-game losing streak.

CJ Elleby had 22 points and nine rebounds for Washington State (10-6, 1-2). Noah Williams scored 16.

Bradley shot 10 of 14 and had a one-handed fast break dunk off a pass from Joel Brown that put the Bears ahead by 13 early in the second half..

The Cougars, who rallied from 11 down to beat UCLA in overtime last week, nearly came back again.

Elleby had five points as part of a 7-0 run then Williams scored four points to spark a 9-0 run.

Williams made two free throws with 55.9 seconds left to pull Washington State within 69-66.

Bradley followed with his second 3-pointer of the night, then made one of two free throws with 17.6 seconds left after Isaac Bonton missed a 3-point attempt.

Cal turned the ball over 10 of the first 17 times it had possession.

Saint Mary's 87, BYU 84, OT

At Moraga, Jordan Ford had 24 points and Saint Mary’s made 6 of 8 free throws in the last 65 seconds to hold off BYU in overtime on Thursday night.

TJ Haws’ 3-point attempt from the right corner spun out and the Cougars got the rebound but could not get off a final shot.

Haws drove down the lane for a big dunk with 6.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 77. The Gaels had two shots to win but Dalton Nixon blocked the first one and Tanner Krebs’ shot went off the front of the rim as time expired.

Malik Fitts had 17 points for Saint Mary’s (15-3, 2-1 West Coast Conference), which lost in four overtimes at Pacific last Saturday. Dan Fotu added 16 points.

Haws scored a season-high 29 points for the Cougars (12-5, 1-1), whose six-game winning streak was broken. Jake Toolson added 24 points.

San Francisco 80, Santa Clara 61

Charles Minlend scored a career-high 25 points, Josh Kunen had a double-double and San Francisco defeated visiting Santa Clara on Thursday night.

Kunen had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Dons (12-6, 1-2 West Coast Conference) and Jamaree Bouyea added 10 points, six rebounds and five blocks. Jordan Ratinho scored 11 points.

San Francisco blocked 12 shots and shot 53% while holding the Broncos to 33% shooting.

Santa Clara scored 23 first-half points, a season low for the team, and was outrebounded 45-26.

DJ Mitchell scored a career-high 21 points for the Broncos (14-3, 1-1), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Trey Wertz added 13 points.