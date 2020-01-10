Subscribe

Barber: Pressure's on Kyle Shanahan in 49ers-Vikings game

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 9, 2020, 9:45PM

SANTA CLARA — So much has happened since Kyle Shanahan’s Atlanta Falcons lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

Shanahan got his first head coaching opportunity, based largely on the explosive offense that powered the Falcons to the NFC championship that year. He traded for a potential franchise quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, and has turned him into the leader of his 49ers’ offense. Shanahan weathered two awful seasons and now oversees one of the best teams in the NFL — a 13-3 division winner set to host the inaugural playoff game at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday.

There’s one thing that hasn’t happened since that stunning loss on February 5, 2017, though. Kyle Shanahan hasn’t gotten an opportunity to get the bad postseason taste out of his mouth. He has waited nearly three years for the opportunity.

And the message now is loud and clear. The 49ers have to beat the Minnesota Vikings in Saturday’s NFC divisional playoff to salvage Shanahan’s reputation. Fair? No, not really. Kind? Not at all. But that’s how reputations work.

First, you have to remember just how devastating that loss was for the Falcons. They had rolled through the playoffs that year, dispatching Seattle 36-20 and Green Bay 44-21. And it was Shanahan’s offensive attack that made it all happen. The Falcons surrendered 406 points that year; only five NFL teams gave up more. And yet Atlanta outscored its opponents by 134 points. That’s how scorching Shanahan’s attack was.

And with the nation glued to the scene, the Falcons took a 28-3 lead over the mighty Patriots in Super Bowl 51. It’s a number that would become a meme, a joke and a rallying cry, much like the term “3-1 lead” came to haunt the Warriors and buoy the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 28-3 lead came at the 8:31 mark of the third quarter, on a 6-yard touchdown reception by running back Tevin Coleman, whose name you may be familiar with. The Falcons looked like a streaking comet at that point. Much of America rejoiced at the thought of Bill Belichick’s Patriots getting blown out.

But on four fourth-quarter possessions, the Falcons gained a total of 44 yards and three first downs. They punted three times and lost the ball on a fumble, and the Patriots slowly advanced like a murderous zombie. New England received the overtime kickoff, drove downfield and won 34-28. Shanahan’s offense never touched the ball in the extra period.

It was a crushing experience for the Falcons. And yeah, the hurt lasted a while.

“A long time,” 49ers center Ben Garland, who was an Atlanta defensive lineman in 2016, said after practice Thursday. “It probably hurt me worse than any other loss I’ve ever experienced. It definitely sent me to a dark place for a bit.”

At least Garland was able to flush the loss and reset a bit the next year, when the Falcons returned to the playoffs. Same with Coleman, now a San Francisco running back. Not so for Shanahan. Getting outmaneuvered by Belichick remains his most recent postseason memory.

Shanahan told MMQB’s Albert Breer that game was “as hard as anything I’ve had to go through.” And the popular reaction was rough. Shanahan had gotten reams of press during the 2016 season as his Falcons racked up 6,653 total yards of offense. A lot of people took the opportunity to bring him down a peg.

The criticism missed the mark. Shanahan was anything but conservative once the Falcons had built that 28-3 lead, dialing up passes on 12 of the 17 plays Atlanta ran after that (including snaps negated by penalties). Well, that was the problem, some analysts insisted. He should have used the Falcons’ productive running game to kill more time off the clock.

But Coleman got hurt shortly after scoring his team’s final touchdown, and many of the down-and-distance situations dictated passes.

Anyway, if Shanahan had gone to a conservative ground attack and lost that way? Hoo boy, the press would have killed him for it.

I think it’s entirely reasonable to accuse the Falcons of clenching up in that Super Bowl, of losing their nerve in the face of New England’s relentless confidence. They committed penalties, gave up sacks, suffered a lost fumble and a dropped pass in the fourth quarter. I just don’t see how you can lump Shanahan into the accusation. His play-calling wasn’t the problem.

Shanahan has done much this season to repair his image. His unpredictable formations and motions have kept opposing defenses off-balance all year. He has helped turn Garoppolo into a local folk hero, though the 49ers played the first half of the regular season without a single reliable wide receiver. He’ll get votes for NFL Coach of the Year.

None of it pertains to this discussion. That’s the harsh reality. Despite Shanahan’s many accomplishments as an offensive coordinator and head coach, if the 49ers are upset by the Vikings on Saturday — and especially if the SF offense struggles against a tough Minnesota defense — the critics will come for him again. They’ll say the 2016 and 2019 postseason represent a pattern, that Kyle Shanahan can’t lead a team in the biggest games.

Thursday, I asked Shanahan if coaching in the playoffs is different than in the regular season.

“I mean, everything’s different because if you lose, it’s over,” he said. “Everyone knows that. That’s a different feeling. But to me that’s just feelings. That’s nerves, emotions. After that, nothing is different. It’s a football game. The rules are all the same. Nothing changes.”

He was right, but the first half of his answer is not to be disregarded. The playoffs do bring different nerves and emotions. The 49ers, most of whom have never played in the NFL postseason, will be feeling them Saturday afternoon. And Shanahan may be feeling them, too.

No one has more to gain against the Vikings, or to lose, than the 49ers’ head coach.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

