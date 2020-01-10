Subscribe

Michelle Wie, Jonnie West expecting their first child

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 10, 2020, 8:27AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Michelle Wie is expecting her first child — a girl — this summer.

The often-injured golfer announced the news Thursday on Instagram. She married Golden State Warriors executive Jonnie West, the son of NBA great Jerry West, in August.

"Babygirl, we love you so much already and we just can’t wait to meet you this summer!" Wie wrote.

Wie had surgery on her right hand in October 2018 to fix an avulsion fracture, bone chips and nerve entrapment. She hasn't played on the LPGA Tour since withdrawing from the KPMG Women's PGA in June.

Wie also recently joined CBS Sports for the Masters and several events.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine