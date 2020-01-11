Without mistakes, 49ers should beat Vikings

All due respect to the Minnesota Vikings, a quality organization, but the 49ers would have to beat themselves to lose this game.

Not because the 49ers are so much better than the Vikings. They’re not. If the game were on a neutral field and both teams had the same amount of time to rest and prepare, the Vikings might stand a chance. But the game will be in Santa Clara, it will be the Vikings’ second road game in the past six days and the 49ers have had 13 days off.

Advantage: 49ers. They will win if they avoid major mistakes. Here are their keys to victory:

1. Feature Kendrick Bourne: Bourne is Jimmy Garoppolo’s secret weapon.

Garoppolo is making his first career postseason start. He needs to avoid mistakes, meaning he needs to throw only to his best receivers. No risky throws to inconsistent players.

Bourne used to be an inconsistent player, but he has improved. He’s the 49ers’ third receiver, and he deserves a promotion.

Garoppolo’s quarterback rating is a phenomenal 121.2 when throwing to Bourne. Bourne caught 30 passes this season, and 23 were first downs. He also caught five passes in the red zone, and all five were touchdowns. He is the 49ers’ best red-zone weapon.

“There are a lot of guys in this league, and they don’t run to the football like him,” Emmanuel Sanders said. “He has exceptional hands.” Sanders meant Bourne doesn’t wait for the ball to reach him — he goes and gets it. Sanders admires the young receiver.

This could be Bourne’s breakout game. He can line up in the slot and face Andrew Sendejo, the Vikings’ backup safety who will play nickelback because their top-two nickel- backs are injured. Sendejo can’t cover Bourne.

2. Spread the ball around: Trading for Sanders was smart. He made the 49ers better.

“The trickle-down effect that he had to the other receivers and skill positions on offense was huge,” Garoppolo said.

Sanders has been the grownup in the wide-receiver room, the big brother. Since he joined the team, Deebo Samuel and Bourne, two young receivers, have improved dramatically.

But Sanders has been inconsistent. Garoppolo’s past four interceptions have come when targeting Sanders. Garoppolo hasn’t thrown an interception when targeting anyone else since Week 11. Throwing to Sanders is a risky move right now — a risk the 49ers don’t need to take to beat Minnesota. Garoppolo can throw instead to Bourne, Samuel, Raheem Mostert or Kyle Juszczyk.

3. Limit Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander’s playing time: They may be rusty, plus they might not be fully healthy.

Alexander tore his left pectoral muscle on Halloween. The 49ers activated him Friday off the Injured Reserve List, but they haven’t said how they plan to use him against the Vikings.

“Probably won’t decide that until kickoff,” head coach Kyle Shanahan fibbed. He knows how he’s going to use Alexander. He just doesn’t want the Vikings to know. Fair enough.

Alexander was the starting weakside linebacker and emotional leader of the defense before he got injured. Plus he was excellent in pass coverage. But he missed eight tackles in eight games. His backup, Dre Greenlaw, has missed just six tackles all season. And he has made a whopping 73 tackles since Week 10. And he gave the 49ers a Bye week by tackling Seattle’s Jacob Hollister at the one-inch line on the final play of the regular season.