Clippers rally for win over Warriors

LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, Lou Williams added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 10-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to defeat the Golden State Warriors 109-100 on Friday night.

The Warriors had a 93-83 lead going into the final 12 minutes before Los Angeles went on a 21-6 run the first six-plus minutes of the quarter to take control. Montrezl Harrell keyed the rally with seven of his 11 points as the Clippers went 8 of 12 from the field and forced the Warriors to go 3 of 11.

The Clippers defeated the Warriors in two straight games for the first time since 2011.

Glenn Robinson III and Omari Spellman scored 17 apiece for Golden State, which has lost its last seven, and Alec Burks added 16.

Los Angeles led 18-9 with 4:53 remaining in the first quarter before Golden State scored 10 of the next 12 points to tie it at 20 late in the quarter.

It was tied at 37 when Spellman sank a pair of 3-pointers during a 9-2 Golden State run. The spurt allowed the Warriors to take a 53-48 lead at halftime.

Leonard scored the first nine points during LA’s rally early in the third for a 55-53 lead before Golden State jumped on top again.

George sits out

Clippers forward Paul George was sitting out the team’s game against the Golden State Warriors after he strained his left hamstring during practice Wednesday.

Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers termed the injury as “mild” and said the early prognosis is that it shouldn’t keep the 6-foot-8 All-Star forward out of many games.

“Just guarding. Nothing violent, which you knew it wasn’t bad, but he felt something and walked over to me and said, ‘I think I feel something in my hamstring,’ ” Rivers said Friday. “And I, being a doctor, I said I think you should go see the trainer.”

George is averaging 23.5 points per game for the Clippers (27-12), who went into Friday’s game third in the Western Conference and trailing the Lakers by 4½ games.

This will be the 13th game George has missed. He was out for the first 11 to rehab from offseason shoulder surgery and missed last Saturday’s contest against Memphis due to left hamstring tightness.

Tip ins

Warriors: Spellman’s made his first start as a member of the Warriors. He started 11 games as a rookie last season with Atlanta. … Alec Burks was 9 of 9 from the line and extended his free throw streak to 35, which is a career high. Burks’ previous high was 23 points in 2017.

Up next

Warriors: travel to Memphis on Sunday. They have split the first two games this season against the Grizzlies.

Clippers: travel to Denver on Sunday for the first of three games. Denver took three of four last year.