Subscribe

Prep roundup: Newman girls soccer, Healdsburg girls hoops victorious

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 11, 2020, 10:29AM
Updated 13 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

In a North Bay League-Redwood early season battle between the Montgomery and Cardinal Newman girls’ soccer teams on Friday, it was the host Cardinals who struck early and often and then hung on to win, 4-3.

“This is the first time in five or six years that we have beaten Montgomery. It feels good,” Cardinal Newman coach John Gilson said. “It’s a mental leap for a lot of our kids. It’s a big deal.”

Cardinal Newman (6-1-1, 3-0-1) scored in the 5th minute on Cala Liu’s tally from 20 yardsout, and in the 10th minute on Samantha Fenske’s score from 10 yards out to take a quick 2-0 lead.

“Cardinal Newman was definitely the quicker, more aggressive team early in the game,” Montgomery (8-3, 2-2) coach Pat McDonald said. “Hats off to them, they played a little harder and tougher than us.”

Montgomery’s Abria Brooker scored the first of her three goals (15, 30, and 6 yards) in the 35th minute to narrow the deficit to 2-1, but Cardinal Newman immediately responded with a goal by Izzy Wright (5 yards) to take a 3-1 lead at halftime.

“We didn’t play hard enough in the first half and that kind of buried us 3-1,” McDonald said. “Cardinal Newman responded pretty well.”

Two goals by Brooker in the second half were not enough for a Vikings comeback as the Cardinals scored a fourth goal in the 57th minute by Mimi Rechin (8-yards).

Montgomery led in shots (21-11) and shots-on-goal (13-5) but the Cardinals capitalized on their chances.

“Montgomery had more shots on goal but we had more scoring opportunities,” Gilson said. “We had more quality shots.”

SONOMA ACADEMY 0, WINDSOR 0

In another NBL-Oak battle, the visiting Coyotes (9-1-2, 1-1-1) and the Jaguars (4-5-1, 1-1-1) ended the game scoreless in a defensive struggle.

“For a 0-0 game there were actually a lot of good scoring opportunities. No one was able to finish to put the game away or open up the game,” Sonoma Academy coach Chris Ziemer said. “There was a lot of good defending.”

Sonoma Academy had an 11-7 edge in shots. Coyotes goalie Tessa Devine had three saves and Jaguars goalies Olivia Holdenreid and Taylor Brogden combined for six saves, including a spectacular save by Brogden right after she enter the game early in the second half.

“The save was a fantastic, far-post, full-stretch save,” Windsor coach Alonzo Mendoza said of Brogden’s effort. “It was a fun game. Throughout the game, it felt like it could go either way.”

The Coyotes were led by Sophie Vargas and Quoya Mann. Senior captain center-defender Gabby Ziemer left the game in the first half with a knee injury, which affected Sonoma Academy’s game.

Windsor was led by Bailey Campanella and Lola Gugel.

Girls basketball:

HEALDSBURG 67, PINER 56

The Greyhounds’ (15-3, 1-1) Hannah Webb scored 23 points and canned four 3-pointers to guide Healdsburg to a win over the visiting Prospectors (4-13, 0-2) in an NBL-Redwood game. Webb, the returning league co-MVP from last season, also had 11 assists and hit two critical 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

The Greyhounds sunk 9-of-12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter (21-of-31 for the game). Piner was 15-of-19 from the free-throw line.

“It was a really rough game. There were a lot of fouls and a lot of blood,” Healdsburg coach Steve Zichichi said. “It was well played by both teams.”

Healdsburg led 30-23 at halftime and the teams were almost even in the second half.

“Both teams came out with a great game-plan for each other,” Piner coach Marc Anderson said. “My girls probably played one of their best games they have played all season.”

Sophia Pickering (17 points) and Kim Rodgers (14 points, 10 rebounds) complimented Webb for the Greyhounds.

Piner was paced by Gissella San Roman (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Jasmin Miller (10 points).

Boys basketball:

CLEAR LAKE 46, MIDDLETOWN 41

The host Cardinals (12-3, 3-0) won a tight North Central I League game over the Mustangs (9-5, 2-1) in a defensive battle.

“Both teams played pretty good defense. It was a grinder,” Middletown coach G.J. Rockwell said. “Clear Lake is a very good team. They are tall and long and have very good shooters.”

Middletown lost post player Greyson Rockwell, who suffered a dislocated shoulder 90 seconds into the game.

“That put us on our heels a little bit,” coach Rockwell said. “But guys really stepped up. We just had to regroup.”

In the third quarter, Middletown also lost a guard after a double-technical, further forcing the Mustangs to go to their bench.

“It was a very frustrating game,” Rockwell said. “It was a physical game.”

Clear Lake was led by Darius Ford (16 points) and Jaron Mertle (15 points, 8 in the fourth quarter).

“Mertle kind of took over for Clear Lake in the fourth quarter,” Rockwell said.

Middletown was led by Andres Cervantes (16 points, 8 rebounds) and Jimmy Rockwell (10 points, 7 rebounds).

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine