Prep roundup: Newman girls soccer, Healdsburg girls hoops victorious

In a North Bay League-Redwood early season battle between the Montgomery and Cardinal Newman girls’ soccer teams on Friday, it was the host Cardinals who struck early and often and then hung on to win, 4-3.

“This is the first time in five or six years that we have beaten Montgomery. It feels good,” Cardinal Newman coach John Gilson said. “It’s a mental leap for a lot of our kids. It’s a big deal.”

Cardinal Newman (6-1-1, 3-0-1) scored in the 5th minute on Cala Liu’s tally from 20 yardsout, and in the 10th minute on Samantha Fenske’s score from 10 yards out to take a quick 2-0 lead.

“Cardinal Newman was definitely the quicker, more aggressive team early in the game,” Montgomery (8-3, 2-2) coach Pat McDonald said. “Hats off to them, they played a little harder and tougher than us.”

Montgomery’s Abria Brooker scored the first of her three goals (15, 30, and 6 yards) in the 35th minute to narrow the deficit to 2-1, but Cardinal Newman immediately responded with a goal by Izzy Wright (5 yards) to take a 3-1 lead at halftime.

“We didn’t play hard enough in the first half and that kind of buried us 3-1,” McDonald said. “Cardinal Newman responded pretty well.”

Two goals by Brooker in the second half were not enough for a Vikings comeback as the Cardinals scored a fourth goal in the 57th minute by Mimi Rechin (8-yards).

Montgomery led in shots (21-11) and shots-on-goal (13-5) but the Cardinals capitalized on their chances.

“Montgomery had more shots on goal but we had more scoring opportunities,” Gilson said. “We had more quality shots.”

SONOMA ACADEMY 0, WINDSOR 0

In another NBL-Oak battle, the visiting Coyotes (9-1-2, 1-1-1) and the Jaguars (4-5-1, 1-1-1) ended the game scoreless in a defensive struggle.

“For a 0-0 game there were actually a lot of good scoring opportunities. No one was able to finish to put the game away or open up the game,” Sonoma Academy coach Chris Ziemer said. “There was a lot of good defending.”

Sonoma Academy had an 11-7 edge in shots. Coyotes goalie Tessa Devine had three saves and Jaguars goalies Olivia Holdenreid and Taylor Brogden combined for six saves, including a spectacular save by Brogden right after she enter the game early in the second half.

“The save was a fantastic, far-post, full-stretch save,” Windsor coach Alonzo Mendoza said of Brogden’s effort. “It was a fun game. Throughout the game, it felt like it could go either way.”

The Coyotes were led by Sophie Vargas and Quoya Mann. Senior captain center-defender Gabby Ziemer left the game in the first half with a knee injury, which affected Sonoma Academy’s game.

Windsor was led by Bailey Campanella and Lola Gugel.

Girls basketball:

HEALDSBURG 67, PINER 56

The Greyhounds’ (15-3, 1-1) Hannah Webb scored 23 points and canned four 3-pointers to guide Healdsburg to a win over the visiting Prospectors (4-13, 0-2) in an NBL-Redwood game. Webb, the returning league co-MVP from last season, also had 11 assists and hit two critical 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

The Greyhounds sunk 9-of-12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter (21-of-31 for the game). Piner was 15-of-19 from the free-throw line.