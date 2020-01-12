Subscribe

Barber: 49ers' Robert Saleh makes case to be an NFL head coach

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 11, 2020, 10:25PM
Updated 9 hours ago

SANTA CLARA — According to multiple published reports, Robert Saleh and Kevin Stefanski are on the short list of candidates to fill the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching vacancy.

If so, Saturday’s NFC divisional playoff game at Levi’s Stadium might be the swing factor. That would be a mix of good news and bad news for the 49ers. The good news: Saleh, the San Francisco defensive coordinator, went head to head with Stefanski, the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator, and helped propel the 49ers to a 27-10 victory and a slot in the NFC title game.

The bad news: Saleh’s personal duel was so lopsided that it may well result in the 40-year-old assistant coach leaving Santa Clara this offseason for the, uh, green pastures of Cleveland. Really, how could the Browns not back up the Brink’s truck after that performance?

“Saleh called a fantastic game,” 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said afterward. “I heard a lot of people and read a lot of media reports talking about this game would decide the Cleveland Browns coaching position between (the Vikings’) offensive coordinator and Saleh. If that’s the way they want to decide it, I think Saleh put on a great performance and he deserves consideration. … This was a masterpiece of him knowing his personnel, having his personnel, coming up with a fantastic plan and us executing it.”

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan, asked whether he lost a defensive coordinator Saturday, smiled and said, “No. I mean, hopefully they’re not making their decision just off that game. He’s done a good job all year. But I hope I didn’t. We’ll see how that plays out.”

Hey, I don’t want to be unfair to Stefanski. Maybe he can join Saleh’s staff as, like, a running backs coach or something.

The playoff game was as definitive a butt-whupping as you are likely to see on one side of the ball. The Vikings offense had looked good in upsetting the Saints on the road a week earlier. Running back Dalvin Cook, an 1,100-yard rusher this year, gained 130 yards from scrimmage at New Orleans. Quarterback Kirk Cousins wasn’t amazing in that game, but he was solid as he passed for 241 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions.

Minnesota, the No. 6 seed in the NFC, wasn’t expected to unseat No. 1 San Francisco. But you had to figure the Vikings would be able to control the ball a bit and apply some pressure.

But it was Saleh’s defense that controlled everything, especially after struggling cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was benched in favor of Emmanuel Moseley. Witherspoon had surrendered the majority of the yardage on the Vikings’ first-quarter touchdown drive, which tied the score at 7-7 and made the throaty Levi’s crowd a little nervous.

Then Saleh’s guys took over. Between that TD and fourth-quarter garbage time, what the 49ers defense did to the Minnesota offense bordered on assault: seven possessions, 8 yards, one first down, one interception, five punts and a field goal off of a short field.

The Vikings’ final offensive statistics were a joke. They wound up with 147 total yards and seven first downs. The 49ers sacked Cousins six times. Only one defense in NFL history had hit all three of those marks in a postseason game: the 1958 Giants, who did it to the Browns a week before losing to the Colts in “The Greatest Game Ever Played.” That’s how dominant the SF defense was Saturday.

To be clear, Saleh didn’t bull rush, tackle or cover anybody against Minnesota. Players win and lose games, not their coaches. But when those players are succeeding at every level of the defense — when it’s Nick Bosa dominating up front and Fred Warner racking up tackles at linebacker and Jimmie Ward stopping consecutive drives with hard hits in the fourth quarter — then you know the game plan was solid. Or better than solid.

I asked edge rusher Dee Ford what Saleh did to prepare the 49ers for this contest.

“Everything,” Ford said. “With keeping it simple for us, and still intricate on their end, to where it’s not vanilla but it’s simple for us so we can go out and play fast. He does that every week. He puts us in the best position so we can do what we do best. I kind of saw a couple things we had going on today that they really struggled with it. It’s just a bunch of systematic things that we had going on they didn’t really have answers for.”

I’m not enough of a chalkboard whiz to tell you what all those systematic things were, especially without seeing the film. The Vikings’ postgame quote sheets provided a few vague clues.

“They’ve allowed the fewest explosive plays in the pass game of anybody in the NFL because they drop and try to force you to take check-downs,” Cousins said.

“They played a lot of different personnel,” tight end Irv Smith Jr. said. “They moved guys around the field.”

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer mentioned “extra guys at the point of attack.”

I’ll say this: Nothing the Vikings did on offense appeared to surprise the 49ers. Nothing. And after Moseley got on the field, almost nothing the Vikings did was successful. Saleh’s troops kept Cook from getting outside, and swarmed him when he cut inside. They blanketed the Minnesota receivers and harried Cousins in the pocket after helping build the lead. It was a clinic.

Consider Saleh’s youth, his infectious personality, his association with a number of top NFL defensive minds, and the fact that he is an Arab-American man working in a league that is woefully short on minority coaches, and you can see why he’s a frontrunner for the last remaining head-coach vacancy.

After the game, I delayed Saleh in the hallway outside the 49ers locker room, along with a couple other reporters. Asked to break down the defensive performance, he was characteristically diplomatic.

“They’ve been consistently beating up on people in the run game offensively,” Saleh said of the Vikings. “It’s a credit to our offense, and the fact that they were able to run the ball, shorten the game and keep them off the field. And we did a really good job on third down. When a game gets tilted like that, you could always go back to ‘we got off the field and they couldn’t.’ And that’s kind of the way it happens sometimes.”

Sounded just like a head coach, didn’t he? Unfortunately for the Browns, they can’t talk to Saleh again until his team is eliminated. And the way he has his defense playing, that could take a few more weeks.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

