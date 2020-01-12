Barber: 49ers' Robert Saleh makes case to be an NFL head coach

SANTA CLARA — According to multiple published reports, Robert Saleh and Kevin Stefanski are on the short list of candidates to fill the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching vacancy.

If so, Saturday’s NFC divisional playoff game at Levi’s Stadium might be the swing factor. That would be a mix of good news and bad news for the 49ers. The good news: Saleh, the San Francisco defensive coordinator, went head to head with Stefanski, the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator, and helped propel the 49ers to a 27-10 victory and a slot in the NFC title game.

The bad news: Saleh’s personal duel was so lopsided that it may well result in the 40-year-old assistant coach leaving Santa Clara this offseason for the, uh, green pastures of Cleveland. Really, how could the Browns not back up the Brink’s truck after that performance?

“Saleh called a fantastic game,” 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said afterward. “I heard a lot of people and read a lot of media reports talking about this game would decide the Cleveland Browns coaching position between (the Vikings’) offensive coordinator and Saleh. If that’s the way they want to decide it, I think Saleh put on a great performance and he deserves consideration. … This was a masterpiece of him knowing his personnel, having his personnel, coming up with a fantastic plan and us executing it.”

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan, asked whether he lost a defensive coordinator Saturday, smiled and said, “No. I mean, hopefully they’re not making their decision just off that game. He’s done a good job all year. But I hope I didn’t. We’ll see how that plays out.”

Hey, I don’t want to be unfair to Stefanski. Maybe he can join Saleh’s staff as, like, a running backs coach or something.

The playoff game was as definitive a butt-whupping as you are likely to see on one side of the ball. The Vikings offense had looked good in upsetting the Saints on the road a week earlier. Running back Dalvin Cook, an 1,100-yard rusher this year, gained 130 yards from scrimmage at New Orleans. Quarterback Kirk Cousins wasn’t amazing in that game, but he was solid as he passed for 241 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions.

Minnesota, the No. 6 seed in the NFC, wasn’t expected to unseat No. 1 San Francisco. But you had to figure the Vikings would be able to control the ball a bit and apply some pressure.

But it was Saleh’s defense that controlled everything, especially after struggling cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was benched in favor of Emmanuel Moseley. Witherspoon had surrendered the majority of the yardage on the Vikings’ first-quarter touchdown drive, which tied the score at 7-7 and made the throaty Levi’s crowd a little nervous.

Then Saleh’s guys took over. Between that TD and fourth-quarter garbage time, what the 49ers defense did to the Minnesota offense bordered on assault: seven possessions, 8 yards, one first down, one interception, five punts and a field goal off of a short field.

The Vikings’ final offensive statistics were a joke. They wound up with 147 total yards and seven first downs. The 49ers sacked Cousins six times. Only one defense in NFL history had hit all three of those marks in a postseason game: the 1958 Giants, who did it to the Browns a week before losing to the Colts in “The Greatest Game Ever Played.” That’s how dominant the SF defense was Saturday.